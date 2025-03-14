Rookie Defenseman Gormley Loaned to Thunder
March 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman John Gormley has been loaned to the Thunder.
Gormley, 24, recently concluded his senior year at Long Island University. A native of Bronx, New York, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound blueliner signed an AHL contract with the Barracuda. He finished his collegiate career with 15 points (4g, 11a) in 128 games. Last year, he led the NCAA with 133 hits and was appointed as the second team captain in program history.
Prior to college, he played two years in the North American Hockey League with the Topeka Pilots and Bismarck Bobcats. Gormley skated in 104-career NAHL games, tallying 19 points (6g, 13a) to go along with 130 penalty minutes.
Wichita returns to action tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host Utah for the final meeting in the regular season series between the two teams.
Come celebrate Thunderdog's Birthday Bash tonight, presented by Sonic Drive-In. T-Dog, T-Pup and all of their mascot friends will be at the game to greet the fans and celebrate our lovable mascot. March 14 is also Healthcare Champions Night, presented by McPherson College, Wichita Furniture & Mattress and Jump Start.
