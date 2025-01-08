Trio of Texas Stars Selected to AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced the full 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey today, which includes Texas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel, forward Justin Hryckowian and playing captain Curtis McKenzie representing the Central Division.

See the full rosters below, broken down by division, who will play in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, Feb. 2-3 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Bichsel, 20, has recorded nine points (3-6=9) in 23 games for Texas this season and played his first eight NHL games for Dallas, where he scored twice. The rookie defenseman scored a goal in his NHL debut Dec. 12 against Nashville. He recorded his first two-goal game as a pro Nov. 10 in Texas' 5-2 win vs. Manitoba. The Olten, Switzerland native was drafted by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft.

Hryckowian, 23, was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December after posting ten points (7-3=10) in ten games and earning a two-game stint in the NHL with Dallas. Hryckowian made his NHL debut Dec. 29 in a 5-1 win at Chicago. The rookie center currently leads all AHL first-years with 29 points (12-17)) in 29 games, shares the lead with a +13 rating, and ranks second with 12 goals and 17 assists.

McKenzie, 33, was announced the playing captain for the Western Conference on Jan. 2. The 12th-year pro has spent nine seasons in the Stars organization and surpassed 700 professional games last November. Originally drafted by Dallas in the sixth round in 2009, McKenzie has played 99 NHL games for the Stars and 456 games with Texas. The veteran forward ranks second in team history with 456 games played, 358 points, 146 goals and 212 assists.

Central Division

Chicago: Scott Morrow (D), Ryan Suzuki (F)

Grand Rapids: Sebastian Cossa (G), Austin Watson (F)

Iowa: Liam Ohgren (F)

Manitoba: Elias Salomonsson (D)

Milwaukee: Vinnie Hinostroza (F), Matt Murray (G)

Rockford: Frank Nazar (F)

TEXAS: Lian Bichsel (D), Justin Hryckowian (F), Curtis McKenzie ("C")

Pacific Division

Abbotsford: Elias Pettersson (D)

Bakersfield: Matthew Savoie (F)

Calgary: Devin Cooley (G), Rory Kerins (F)

Coachella Valley: Cale Fleury (D)

Colorado: Jacob MacDonald (D)

Henderson: Tanner Laczynski (F)

Ontario: Samuel Fagemo (F)

San Diego: Sam Colangelo (F)

San Jose: Yaroslav Askarov (G), Andrew Poturalski (F)

Tucson: Josh Doan (F)

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport: Brian Pinho (F)

Charlotte: Trevor Carrick (F), Zac Dalpe ("C", inj.), John Leonard (F)

Hartford: Alex Belzile (F), Dylan Garand (G)

Hershey: Ethan Bear (F), Ethen Frank (F)

Lehigh Valley: Olle Lycksell (F)

Providence: Michael Callahan (D), Michael DiPietro (G)

Springfield: Dalibor Dvorsky (F)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton: Emil Bemstrom (F)

North Division

Belleville: Jeremy Davies (D)

Cleveland: Luca Del Bel Belluz (F), Trey Fix-Wolansky (F), Denton Mateychuk (D)

Laval: Logan Mailloux (D), Joshua Roy (F)

Rochester: Devon Levi (G), Isak Rosen (F)

Syracuse: Brandon Halverson (G)

Toronto: Logan Shaw (F), Alex Steeves (F)

Utica: Seamus Casey (D)

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening. For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

