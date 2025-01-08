Wolf Pack F Alex Belzile and G Dylan Garand Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League announced today the rosters for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. Hartford Wolf Pack forward Alex Belzile and goaltender Dylan Garand have been selected to represent the club on the Atlantic Division's roster.

Belzile, 33, has scored 31 points (10 g, 21 a) in 29 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He currently leads the team in both assists with 21 and points with 31. During the 2023-24 campaign, his first with the Wolf Pack, Belzile led the team in points with 50 (19 g, 31 a) in 61 games.

Over the course of two seasons with the Wolf Pack, Belzile has skated in 90 games while recording 81 points (29 g, 52 a).

The native of St. Eloi, QC, is appearing in his second career AHL All-Star Classic. He represented the Laval Rocket in 2019, a season in which he recorded a career-high 54 points (19 g, 35 a) in 74 games.

Belzile currently sits tied for eighth in the league in points with 31 this season.

Garand, 22, has appeared in 16 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 10-4-2 with a .929 save percentage, 2.17 goals-against average, and two shutouts.

The native of Victoria, BC, sits top-ten in the AHL in wins (T-7 th), save percentage (6 th), goals-against average (8 th), and shutouts (T-8 th).

Over parts of four seasons in the AHL, all with the Wolf Pack, Garand has a career record of 39-36-10 with a .902 save percentage, 2.87 goals-against average, and seven shutouts in 89 games.

This is Garand's first AHL All-Star selection.

Garand was selected in the fourth round, 103 rd overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Belzile and Garand join a lengthy list of Wolf Pack players to be selected to represent the team in the AHL All-Star Classic, including F Brennan Othmann and D Mac Hollowell (2023-24), D Zac Jones (2022-23), G Igor Shesterkin (2019-20), D Ryan Graves (2015-16), F J.T. Miller (2012-13), F Artem Anisimov (2008-09), D Dan Girardi and F Ryan Callahan (2006-07), G Al Montoya (2005-06), D Fedor Tyutin (2003-04), F Derek Armstrong (1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01), and F Ken Gernander (1998-99, 1999-00).

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, and Monday, Feb. 3, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA.

The AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercast will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2. The 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will take place on Monday, Feb. 3.

