Murray, Hinostroza Picked for AHL All-Star Classic
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals netminder Matt Murray and forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been selected to play in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, CA on February 2 and 3.
Playing in his first season with the Admirals, Murray stopped 27 of 28 shots last Saturday night against Grand Rapids to run his record to 9-4-3 on the season. He is fourth in the AHL in save percentage at .932 and seventh with a 2.09 goals against average. The St. Albert, AB native has allowed two or fewer goals in 11 of his 16 starts season and has given up just one goal in five of his past seven contests, including a career-best 43 save performance on December 27th win against Chicago at Panther Arena.
Prior to joining Milwaukee, Murray spent parts of three seasons in the Dallas Stars organization, posting a 37-26-7 record with a .907 save percentage and five shutouts in 71 games with the Texas Stars. He is 2-2 with a 2.53 GAA in four NHL games with Dallas, including a 23-save shutout for the Stars on January 8th, 2024 at Minnesota. Murray, who owns a Masters Degree from the University of Massachusetts, played five seasons of collegiate hockey and helped the Minutemen to the 2021 NCAA Title, along with current teammate Marc Del Gaizo.
Currently on recall with Nashville, Hinostroza is the Admirals leading scorer with 33 points on 11 goals and 22 assists in 26 games with Milwaukee. He also leads the team in assists, power-play assists (8) and game-winning goals (3), including a pair of OT winners. The Chicago, IL native has three four-point games for the Ads this season, including a hat trick on the road in Grand Rapids on December 20th. He went on a nine-game point streak from October 12th through November 9th, the longest streak for an Admiral since Daniel Carr scored in 11 straight back in 2019.
Originally selected by Chicago in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hinostroza is a veteran of 379 career NHL games since debuting in 2015-16, recording 152 points (54g-98a) with the Predators, Blackhawks, Coyotes, Panthers, Sabres and Penguins. Hinostroza's best statistical season saw him produce 39 points (16g-23a) in 72 games for Arizona in 2018-19; he has four times topped the 20-point mark, and twice notched more than 10 goals in a season. Prior to turning pro, he spent two years at the University of Notre Dame - earning Hockey East First All-Star Team honors in 2014-15 - and represented the United States internationally at the 2016 World Championship and 2014 World Junior Championship.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
