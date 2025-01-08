Logan Shaw and Alex Steeves Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League announced today the roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. Forwards Logan Shaw and Alex Steeves have been selected to represent Toronto with the North Division. This season, the AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California from February 2 to 3.

Shaw, 32, has registered four goals and 14 assists in 27 games with the Marlies this season. This is his third selection to the All-Star Classic, having previously represented Toronto in 2022-23 and Manitoba in 2018-19. In 164 games with the Marlies, the Glace Bay, Nova Scotia native has 55 goals and 90 assists. He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (76th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Steeves, 25, leads all Marlies in points (17-13-30) and goals through 23 games this season. This is the second consecutive season the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native has been selected to the AHL All-Star Classic. He has 184 points (86 goals, 98assists) in 211 career AHL games with the Marlies and is the all-time points leader. Steeves has appeared in 11 career games with the Toronto Maples Leafs, recording one assist. He originally signed with Toronto as a free agent onMarch 28, 2021.

Toronto will also be represented by John Gruden as head coach of the North Division.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 84 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Nikita Grebenkin, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson,Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

