Ethen Frank and Ethan Bear Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey, and Hershey Bears forward Ethen Frank and defenseman Ethan Bear have been selected to the Atlantic Division Roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, set to take place on Feb. 2-3, 2025 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Frank, 26, will represent the Bears at the AHL All-Star Classic for the third consecutive year, joining Chris Bourque (2016-18) as the only players in franchise history to earn this distinction since the modern All-Star event was introduced in 1995. As a participant during his first full professional season at the 2023 All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec, Frank won the CCM Fastest Skater event by completing a lap in a league-record 12.915 seconds, becoming the first player in the history of the event to record a lap time below 13 seconds. The following year in San Jose, Frank retained his Fastest Skater title with a lap of 13.032 seconds.

Frank is second in the AHL with 20 goals this season and his 28 points are tied for 18th in league scoring. The undrafted forward joined the Bears late in the 2021-22 season and has collected 125 points (80g, 45a) in 161 career games for Hershey. Since recording his first career goal on April 15, 2022, Frank has lit the lamp 80 times in the regular season, second only to Ontario Reign forward Samuel Fagemo's 84. Frank has also posted 23 points (12g, 11a) in 34 career postseason games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, helping Hershey capture back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024, and his 10 goals in the 2024 playoffs tied for the league lead.

Bear, 27, has scored 19 points (6g, 13) in 31 games this season for Hershey to lead the club's defenders in scoring and rank tied for 10th among blueliners in the AHL. His plus/minus of +15 is first on the team and ranks third among defenders in the Eastern Conference. The Bears are 19-9-3-0 when Bear is in the lineup this season, and the club has posted a 13-1-1-0 record in games when he records at least a point. He's collected two game-winning goals, making him one of just nine defenseman in the AHL with multiple deciding tallies.

The defender has appeared in 275 career NHL games with Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver, and Washington, scoring 67 points (17g, 50a). He has logged 68 points (18g, 50a) in 120 career AHL games for Bakersfield and Hershey.

Frank and Bear will be joined at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic by head athletic trainer Shawn Fliszar, assistant athletic trainer Max Finley, head equipment manager Josh Carter, and assistant equipment manager Dillon Filepas, who will represent the club as support staff for the Eastern Conference.

Joining members of Hershey on the Atlantic Division roster are: Bridgeport's Brian Pinho, Charlotte's Trevor Carrick, Zac Dalpe ("C", inj.), and John Leonard, Hartford's Alex Belzile and Dylan Garand, Lehigh Valley's Olle Lycksell, Providence's Michael Callahan and Michael DiPietro, Springfield's Dalibor Dvorsky, as well as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Emil Bemstrom.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will take place at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and feature the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, Feb. 2, and the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, Feb. 3. Both events begin at 6 p.m. PT.

For more information about the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.