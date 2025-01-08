Stars Top Rockford for Fifth Straight Road Win
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, secured a 4-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs in the first game of their three-game Midwest road trip Wednesday at the BMO Center. The Stars were perfect on the penalty kill, going seven for seven on the night, marking 25 consecutive successful penalty kills.
Matej Blümel wasted no time getting the Stars on the board, scoring the fastest goal of the season just 15 seconds into the game. Blümel raced down the right-wing side and sent a backhander past goaltender Drew Commesso on the short side. Jack Becker extended the lead 12 and a half minutes later, capitalizing on a turnover in the slot. Becker pounced on the puck between the feet of an IceHogs defender and fired a shot past Commesso on the blocker side.
The Stars added more insurance 6:29 into the second period. Chase Wheatcroft opened the scoring for Texas when Emilio Pettersen, taken down behind the Rockford net, managed to poke the puck free from defenseman Isaak Phillips. Wheatcroft, positioned at the side of the net, wrapped the puck around and slid it past Commesso. Blümel then netted his second of the night on the power play, beating Commesso through a screen.
The IceHogs finally got on the scoreboard midway through the third period. Cole Guttman fired a shot from the top of the left-wing circle on the half-wall that deflected off the trapper of Stars goaltender Magnus Hellberg and into the net at the 7:31 mark.
Hellberg was nearly perfect tonight in the victory for the Stars as he conceded just one goal on 25 shots. Commesso was credited with the loss for the IceHogs after turning away 21 of the 25 he faced.
The Stars now head north across the Wisconsin border to take on the Milwaukee Admirals for the second time this season on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars center Cameron Hughes vs. the Rockford IceHogs
(Rockford IceHogs)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025
- Stars Top Rockford for Fifth Straight Road Win - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Halted by Stars at Home 4-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Koivunen Snags Hat Trick in Pens' 6-3 Win at Toronto - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Utica Comets, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Slam the Crunch, Win 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Detroit Recalls Ville Husso from Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Building Blue: Danila Klimovich Continues Maturing as a Person and Growing his Game in Fourth AHL Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Belleville Sens to Hold Teacher Appreciation Night Recognizing the Contributions of Local Educators - Belleville Senators
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sam Colangelo from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Josh Doan Selected to 2025 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Seamus Casey Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Trevor Carrick and John Leonard Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Trio of Texas Stars Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Fagemo Selected for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Dalibor Dvorsky Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Frank Nazar Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Logan Shaw and Alex Steeves Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Pettersson to Represent Canucks at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Elias Salomonsson to Represent Moose at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Silver Knights Forward Tanner Laczynski Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sam Colangelo Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - San Diego Gulls
- Wolves' Suzuki, Morrow Earn AHL All-Star Nods - Chicago Wolves
- Isak Rosén, Devon Levi Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Murray, Hinostroza Picked for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- MacDonald Earns Spot at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Colorado Eagles
- Matthew Savoie Selected to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Bakersfield Condors
- Yaroslav Askarov and Andrew Poturalski Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Defenseman Denton Mateychuk Named to North Division Roster for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Defenceman Jeremy Davies to Represent Belleville at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Belleville Senators
- Brian Pinho Named 2025 AHL All-Star - Bridgeport Islanders
- Cossa and Watson to Participate in 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Forward Emil Bemström Named AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ethen Frank and Ethan Bear Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Unveils 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters Presented by FloHockey - AHL
- Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack F Alex Belzile and G Dylan Garand Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Goaltender Brandon Halverson Named 2025 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: January 8, 2025 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Notebook: Thriving as a Collective - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Host Stars for Midweek Contest - Rockford IceHogs
- Charlotte Clippers Night Set for January 18 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #31 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.