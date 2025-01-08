Stars Top Rockford for Fifth Straight Road Win

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars center Cameron Hughes vs. the Rockford IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, secured a 4-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs in the first game of their three-game Midwest road trip Wednesday at the BMO Center. The Stars were perfect on the penalty kill, going seven for seven on the night, marking 25 consecutive successful penalty kills.

Matej Blümel wasted no time getting the Stars on the board, scoring the fastest goal of the season just 15 seconds into the game. Blümel raced down the right-wing side and sent a backhander past goaltender Drew Commesso on the short side. Jack Becker extended the lead 12 and a half minutes later, capitalizing on a turnover in the slot. Becker pounced on the puck between the feet of an IceHogs defender and fired a shot past Commesso on the blocker side.

The Stars added more insurance 6:29 into the second period. Chase Wheatcroft opened the scoring for Texas when Emilio Pettersen, taken down behind the Rockford net, managed to poke the puck free from defenseman Isaak Phillips. Wheatcroft, positioned at the side of the net, wrapped the puck around and slid it past Commesso. Blümel then netted his second of the night on the power play, beating Commesso through a screen.

The IceHogs finally got on the scoreboard midway through the third period. Cole Guttman fired a shot from the top of the left-wing circle on the half-wall that deflected off the trapper of Stars goaltender Magnus Hellberg and into the net at the 7:31 mark.

Hellberg was nearly perfect tonight in the victory for the Stars as he conceded just one goal on 25 shots. Commesso was credited with the loss for the IceHogs after turning away 21 of the 25 he faced.

The Stars now head north across the Wisconsin border to take on the Milwaukee Admirals for the second time this season on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

