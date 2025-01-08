Frank Nazar Named to AHL All-Star Classic

Rockford, IL. - The American Hockey League announced today that Rockford forward Frank Nazar has been named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Nazar, 20, ranks top-five amongst AHL rookies with 11 goals and 24 points in 21 games this season. The Detroit, MI native has been riding a league-best eight-game point streak on home ice, finding the scoresheet during every game he's played at the BMO Center this season.

Nazar's strong play earned him a call-up to the Blackhawks on December 13th. The center has recorded two points throughout 11 games with Chicago.

Last year, Nazar appeared in three games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring his first NHL goal in his NHL debut on April 14 vs. CAR.

The two-day event will take place at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and feature the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, Feb. 2, and the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, Feb. 3. Both events begin at 6 p.m. PT.

The full 2025 AHL All-Star Classic rosters presented by FloHockey are listed below:

Atlantic Division

BRI - Brian Pinho

CLT - Trevor Carrick, Zac Dalpe ("C", inj.), John Leonard

HFD - Alex Belzile, Dylan Garand

HER - Ethan Bear, Ethen Frank

LV - Olle Lycksell

PRO - Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro

SPR - Dalibor Dvorsky

WBS - Emil Bemstrom

North Division

BEL - Jeremy Davies

CLE - Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Denton Mateychuk,

LAV - Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy

ROC - Devon Levi, Isak Rosen

SYR - Brandon Halverson

TOR - Logan Shaw, Alex Steeves

UTC - Seamus Casey

Central Division

CHI - Scott Morrow, Ryan Suzuki

GR - Sebastian Cossa, Austin Watson

IA - Liam Ohgren

MB - Elias Salomonsson

MIL - Vinnie Hinostroza, Matt Murray

RFD - Frank Nazar

TEX - Lian Bichsel, Justin Hryckowian, Curtis McKenzie ("C")

Pacific Division

ABB - Elias Pettersson

BAK - Matthew Savoie

CGY - Devin Cooley, Rory Kerins

CV - Cale Fleury

COL - Jacob MacDonald

HSK - Tanner Laczynski

ONT - Samuel Fagemo

SD - Sam Colangelo

SJ - Yaroslav Askarov, Andrew Poturalski

TUC - Josh Doan

