Frank Nazar Named to AHL All-Star Classic
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The American Hockey League announced today that Rockford forward Frank Nazar has been named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.
Nazar, 20, ranks top-five amongst AHL rookies with 11 goals and 24 points in 21 games this season. The Detroit, MI native has been riding a league-best eight-game point streak on home ice, finding the scoresheet during every game he's played at the BMO Center this season.
Nazar's strong play earned him a call-up to the Blackhawks on December 13th. The center has recorded two points throughout 11 games with Chicago.
Last year, Nazar appeared in three games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring his first NHL goal in his NHL debut on April 14 vs. CAR.
The two-day event will take place at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and feature the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, Feb. 2, and the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, Feb. 3. Both events begin at 6 p.m. PT.
The full 2025 AHL All-Star Classic rosters presented by FloHockey are listed below:
Atlantic Division
BRI - Brian Pinho
CLT - Trevor Carrick, Zac Dalpe ("C", inj.), John Leonard
HFD - Alex Belzile, Dylan Garand
HER - Ethan Bear, Ethen Frank
LV - Olle Lycksell
PRO - Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro
SPR - Dalibor Dvorsky
WBS - Emil Bemstrom
North Division
BEL - Jeremy Davies
CLE - Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Denton Mateychuk,
LAV - Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy
ROC - Devon Levi, Isak Rosen
SYR - Brandon Halverson
TOR - Logan Shaw, Alex Steeves
UTC - Seamus Casey
Central Division
CHI - Scott Morrow, Ryan Suzuki
GR - Sebastian Cossa, Austin Watson
IA - Liam Ohgren
MB - Elias Salomonsson
MIL - Vinnie Hinostroza, Matt Murray
RFD - Frank Nazar
TEX - Lian Bichsel, Justin Hryckowian, Curtis McKenzie ("C")
Pacific Division
ABB - Elias Pettersson
BAK - Matthew Savoie
CGY - Devin Cooley, Rory Kerins
CV - Cale Fleury
COL - Jacob MacDonald
HSK - Tanner Laczynski
ONT - Samuel Fagemo
SD - Sam Colangelo
SJ - Yaroslav Askarov, Andrew Poturalski
TUC - Josh Doan
