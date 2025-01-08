Goaltender Brandon Halverson Named 2025 AHL All-Star
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced that Syracuse Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson will represent the North Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif.
Halverson leads the league with a 1.77 goals-against average and is tied for the league-lead with four shutouts on the season. He also ranks third in the AHL with a 0.934 save percentage. This will be his first AHL All-Star Classic.
The 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey are below:
Atlantic Division
BRI - Brian Pinho
CLT - Trevor Carrick, Zac Dalpe ("C", inj.), John Leonard
HFD - Alex Belzile, Dylan Garand
HER - Ethan Bear, Ethen Frank
LV - Olle Lycksell
PRO - Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro
SPR - Dalibor Dvorsky
WBS - Emil Bemstrom
North Division
BEL - Jeremy Davies
CLE - Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Denton Mateychuk,
LAV - Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy
ROC - Devon Levi, Isak Rosen
SYR - Brandon Halverson
TOR - Logan Shaw, Alex Steeves
UTC - Seamus Casey
Central Division
CHI - Scott Morrow, Ryan Suzuki
GR - Sebastian Cossa, Austin Watson
IA - Liam Ohgren
MB - Elias Salomonsson
MIL - Vinnie Hinostroza, Matt Murray
RFD - Frank Nazar
TEX - Lian Bichsel, Justin Hryckowian, Curtis McKenzie ("C")
Pacific Division
ABB - Elias Pettersson
BAK - Matthew Savoie
CGY - Devin Cooley, Rory Kerins
CV - Cale Fleury
COL - Jacob MacDonald
HSK - Tanner Laczynski
ONT - Samuel Fagemo
SD - Sam Colangelo
SJ - Yaroslav Askarov, Andrew Poturalski
TUC - Josh Doan
The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening. For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.
The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Michael Carcone, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025
- Belleville Sens to Hold Teacher Appreciation Night Recognizing the Contributions of Local Educators - Belleville Senators
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sam Colangelo from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Josh Doan Selected to 2025 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Seamus Casey Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Trevor Carrick and John Leonard Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Trio of Texas Stars Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Fagemo Selected for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Dalibor Dvorsky Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Frank Nazar Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Logan Shaw and Alex Steeves Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Pettersson to Represent Canucks at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Elias Salomonsson to Represent Moose at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Silver Knights Forward Tanner Laczynski Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sam Colangelo Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - San Diego Gulls
- Wolves' Suzuki, Morrow Earn AHL All-Star Nods - Chicago Wolves
- Isak Rosén, Devon Levi Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Murray, Hinostroza Picked for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- MacDonald Earns Spot at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Colorado Eagles
- Matthew Savoie Selected to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Bakersfield Condors
- Yaroslav Askarov and Andrew Poturalski Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Defenseman Denton Mateychuk Named to North Division Roster for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Defenceman Jeremy Davies to Represent Belleville at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Belleville Senators
- Brian Pinho Named 2025 AHL All-Star - Bridgeport Islanders
- Cossa and Watson to Participate in 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Forward Emil Bemström Named AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ethen Frank and Ethan Bear Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Unveils 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters Presented by FloHockey - AHL
- Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack F Alex Belzile and G Dylan Garand Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Goaltender Brandon Halverson Named 2025 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: January 8, 2025 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Notebook: Thriving as a Collective - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Host Stars for Midweek Contest - Rockford IceHogs
- Charlotte Clippers Night Set for January 18 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #31 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Goaltender Brandon Halverson Named 2025 AHL All-Star
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 13
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dyllan Gill to Moncton Wildcats
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino January 28
- Crunch Downed by Phantoms, 3-2, in Overtime