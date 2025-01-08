Goaltender Brandon Halverson Named 2025 AHL All-Star

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced that Syracuse Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson will represent the North Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif.

Halverson leads the league with a 1.77 goals-against average and is tied for the league-lead with four shutouts on the season. He also ranks third in the AHL with a 0.934 save percentage. This will be his first AHL All-Star Classic.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey are below:

Atlantic Division

BRI - Brian Pinho

CLT - Trevor Carrick, Zac Dalpe ("C", inj.), John Leonard

HFD - Alex Belzile, Dylan Garand

HER - Ethan Bear, Ethen Frank

LV - Olle Lycksell

PRO - Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro

SPR - Dalibor Dvorsky

WBS - Emil Bemstrom

North Division

BEL - Jeremy Davies

CLE - Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Denton Mateychuk,

LAV - Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy

ROC - Devon Levi, Isak Rosen

SYR - Brandon Halverson

TOR - Logan Shaw, Alex Steeves

UTC - Seamus Casey

Central Division

CHI - Scott Morrow, Ryan Suzuki

GR - Sebastian Cossa, Austin Watson

IA - Liam Ohgren

MB - Elias Salomonsson

MIL - Vinnie Hinostroza, Matt Murray

RFD - Frank Nazar

TEX - Lian Bichsel, Justin Hryckowian, Curtis McKenzie ("C")

Pacific Division

ABB - Elias Pettersson

BAK - Matthew Savoie

CGY - Devin Cooley, Rory Kerins

CV - Cale Fleury

COL - Jacob MacDonald

HSK - Tanner Laczynski

ONT - Samuel Fagemo

SD - Sam Colangelo

SJ - Yaroslav Askarov, Andrew Poturalski

TUC - Josh Doan

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening. For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Michael Carcone, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

