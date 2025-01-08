Brian Pinho Named 2025 AHL All-Star

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that Brian Pinho has been selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino in Palm Desert, California on Feb. 2-3. It is his first AHL All-Star selection.

Pinho, 29, leads Bridgeport and is tied for sixth among all AHL players with 16 goals this season. He also paces the club in shots (88) and power-play goals (5), and shares the team lead in scoring with Chris Terry (25 points). His three shorthanded goals are tied for second in the AHL.

Pinho scored a goal in a career-high six straight games from Oct. 20 - Nov. 6 and is currently just four goals shy of his career best (20), which he set in 2019-20 with the Hershey Bears.

A native of Beverly, Massachusetts, Pinho has 165 points (75 goals, 90 assists) in 329 career AHL games with the Islanders, Bears, and Utica Comets. The veteran center is in his second season with Bridgeport.

Pinho was selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round (#174 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and appeared in four NHL games with the Capitals, including two games during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Prior to turning pro, Pinho played four seasons with the Providence Friars from 2014-18, scoring 115 points (39 goals, 76 assists). He served as team captain in 2017-18.

The AHL All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's four divisions, for the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 3. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

The AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 2, will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

Tickets for the 2025 AHL All-Star festivities are on sale now.

Atlantic Division All-Star Roster presented by FloHockey

Bridgeport - Brian Pinho

Charlotte - Trevor Carrick, Zac Dalpe ("C", inj.), John Leonard

Hartford - Alex Belzile, Dylan Garand

Hershey - Ethan Bear, Ethen Frank

Lehigh Valley - Olle Lycksell

Providence - Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro

Springfield - Dalibor Dvorsky

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Emil Bemstrom

Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.