Detroit Recalls Ville Husso from Grand Rapids
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.
Husso has suited up for eight games with the Griffins this season and has a 6-1-0 record with two shutouts to go along with a 1.86 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. In his nine-game career with Grand Rapids since 2023-24, Husso has a 7-1-0 ledger with three shutouts, a 1.64 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. The netminder has also suited up for eight games with the Red Wings this season with a 3.47 GAA and a .877 save percentage.
Last campaign, the 29-year-old was limited to 19 NHL games with Detroit due to injury and showed a 9-5-2 record with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Husso made his Griffins debut last season on Jan. 26, 2024 during a conditioning stint, collecting a 25-save shutout over the Belleville Senators. Throughout his six-year NHL career, the Helsinki, Finland, native has a combined 70-44-18 ledger with a 3.03 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 140 regular-season appearances. At the AHL level, Husso has logged a 57-55-16 mark with a 2.63 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 138 contests. Prior to coming to North America, he spent three seasons in the top pro league in Finland and was named the Liiga's Best Goaltender in 2015-16 when he paced the league in goals-against average (1.91) and save percentage (.927).
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Ville Husso
(Nicolas Carrillo)
