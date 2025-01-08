Charlotte Clippers Night Set for January 18

The Charlotte Checkers will host Charlotte Clippers Night presented by Novant Health for their game against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, Jan. 18.

As part of Throwback Week which honors Bojangles Coliseum's 70th anniversary, the Checkers will wear Charlotte Clippers jerseys inspired by Charlotte's first-ever professional hockey team. These game-worn jerseys will be available for auction during the period leading up to and during the 4 p.m. game.

A special package including a game ticket and a limited-edition Charlotte Coliseum figurine with a removable top is available now for either $39 or $49, depending on desired seat location. These figurines will also be available at the Checkers' merchandise stand, as will other themed merchandise celebrating the Charlotte Clippers and the coliseum, while supplies last.

Saturday's game is the culmination of Throwback Week, which also features Throwback Ticket Night presented by CEENTA on Tuesday, Jan. 14 (tickets start at just $1 each), and Throw Back Beer Night featuring $1 draughts on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

