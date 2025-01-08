Belleville Sens to Hold Teacher Appreciation Night Recognizing the Contributions of Local Educators
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to be recognizing the contributions of local educators when the club hosts its first-ever Teacher Appreciation Night, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, when the Sens host the two-time defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears at CAA Arena.
The Senators are asking fans to nominate their favourite current or former teachers to be eligible for four complimentary tickets to the game, an exclusive friends and family ticket link, in-arena recognition and a chance to win one of the following experiences or prizes:
Be part of a group of teachers selected to drop the ceremonial faceoff
Teacher's choice of a Belly Pizza Party experience or post-practice skate with their class
A team-signed jersey or team-signed stick
A premium Mezzanine table at an upcoming Belleville Sens game
A package of Belleville Sens giveaway items for your class
If you have a current or former teacher who has made a difference in your life, click this link to fill out a nomination form and tell us why you think that educator deserves to win. Nominations will close on Saturday, January 18, 2025, and winners will be notified via a member of the Belleville Sens staff.
"Teachers and educators are some of the most crucial members of our community, helping local youth learn, grow, and develop themselves into better citizens. Many people have made lasting connections with theirs over the years," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "As a key community partner, we felt it was important to showcase the efforts of local teachers and allow them to get out of the classroom and take some time for themselves while enjoying exciting AHL hockey and being recognized for their tireless efforts."
Tickets for the Belleville Sens Teacher Appreciation Night against the Hershey Bears on Saturday, January 25, 2025, and all remaining home games through the 2024-25 season are available now via Ticketmaster.
Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.
