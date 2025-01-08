IceHogs Halted by Stars at Home 4-1

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Texas Stars Wednesday night 4-1 inside the BMO Center.

The Stars jumped on the Hogs just 15 seconds into the game. A backhander from Matej Blumel beat Rockford goalie Drew Commesso from the far wing. Texas doubled the lead 2-0 at the 12:46 marker of the 1st. Jack Becker converted off a turnover when the puck popped to him in the slot.

In the 2nd period, Texas pushed the advantage to 3-0 with a stuff-attempt from Chase Wheatcroft that got in along the near post. Blumel found the net again, this time with the Stars on the power play. The lefty wristed a shot from the near circle that leaked through net-front traffic for the 4-0 lead.

Rockford got on the board at the 7:31 thanks to Cole Guttman's team-leading 15th goal of the season. He slung the puck from the far boards under the glove of Magnus Hellberg.

