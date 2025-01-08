IceHogs Halted by Stars at Home 4-1
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Texas Stars Wednesday night 4-1 inside the BMO Center.
The Stars jumped on the Hogs just 15 seconds into the game. A backhander from Matej Blumel beat Rockford goalie Drew Commesso from the far wing. Texas doubled the lead 2-0 at the 12:46 marker of the 1st. Jack Becker converted off a turnover when the puck popped to him in the slot.
In the 2nd period, Texas pushed the advantage to 3-0 with a stuff-attempt from Chase Wheatcroft that got in along the near post. Blumel found the net again, this time with the Stars on the power play. The lefty wristed a shot from the near circle that leaked through net-front traffic for the 4-0 lead.
Rockford got on the board at the 7:31 thanks to Cole Guttman's team-leading 15th goal of the season. He slung the puck from the far boards under the glove of Magnus Hellberg.
The IceHogs are back in action inside the BMO center on Saturday, January 11th. Rockford takes on Texas for Stars Night! Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
