Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Luca Del Bel Belluz, a 2025 AHL All-Star, from the Monsters. In 34 appearances for Cleveland this season, Del Bel Belluz tallied 17-20-37 with six penalty minutes and a +9 rating. Del Bel Belluz currently leads the AHL in points and ranks among the league's leaders in goals (T4th) this season.
A 6'0", 179 lb. left-shooting native of Woodbridge, ON, Del Bel Belluz, 21, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (44th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In one career NHL appearance for Columbus in 2023-24, Del Bel Belluz tallied 1-0-1 with a +1 rating and added 26-42-68 with 18 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 92 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-25. Prior to his professional career, Del Bel Belluz supplied 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting spanning four seasons from 2019-23.
