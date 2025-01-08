Elias Salomonsson to Represent Moose at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The American Hockey League announced today Manitoba Moose defenceman Elias Salomonsson has been named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Roster, presented by FloHockey.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, takes place at Acrisure Arena in Coachella Valley from Sunday, Feb. 2 to Monday, Feb. 3.

Salomonsson, 20, has 12 points (3G, 9A) in 17 games with the Moose this season. The Skellefteå, Sweden product leads all Moose defencemen and rookies in goals, assists and points. Salomonsson paces all Moose skaters with 0.71 points per game. That mark is also fourth among all AHL rookie defencemen. The Winnipeg Jets 2022 second round draft pick is tied for third among the league's rookie defenders with two power play goals, and ranks fourth with five power play assists.

Salomonsson is the second rookie defenceman, and seventh rookie overall, in Moose franchise history to take part in the AHL All-Star Classic.

Since 1995, more than 94 percent of AHL All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including current Winnipeg Jets players: Mason Appleton, Dylan Coghlan, Eric Comrie, Connor Hellebuyck, Colin Miller, Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter.

The Moose are in action tonight as they visit the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tune in on cjob.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Moose are back on home ice Jan. 17 and 19 when they face the Toronto Marlies on Minor Hockey Weekend at Canada Life Centre. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

