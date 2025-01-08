Defenceman Jeremy Davies to Represent Belleville at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino

BELLEVILLE, ON - The American Hockey League announced today the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey and the Belleville Senators are proud to say defenceman Jeremy Davies has been selected to represent the club at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Davies will represent the Senators at the two-day event, being hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken) at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest takes place on Sunday, February 2, 2025, followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, February 3, 2025. Both events will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET).

This is the first career AHL All-Star selection for the 28-year-old from Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec, playing in his first year with the Senators after signing a one-year, two-way deal during the offseason. Davies is tied for the Belleville Sens team points lead at 23 (four goals, 19 assists), while also sitting tied for fourth in points among AHL defencemen and tied for fourth in assists by defencemen.

"Jeremy is extremely deserving of this honour and we're proud to have him selected," said Belleville Senators General Manager and Ottawa Senators Associate GM Ryan Bowness. "He's come in this season and fit in seamlessly with our group. While his on-ice play and production to this point in the season speaks for itself, he's also been an integral part of our leadership group and is a big part of the culture we're continuing to forge in Belleville."

Davies was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the seventh round of the 2016 National Hockey League draft (192nd overall) and is in his sixth professional season after four years at Northeastern University (NCAA). He has accumulated 149 points (37 goals, 112 assists) in 286 American Hockey League games with Belleville, Rochester, Milwaukee, and Chicago. He's also collected three assists over 23 National Hockey League games with Buffalo and Nashville.

He becomes the ninth player to be selected to represent Belleville at the league's annual All-Star event joining the likes of Angus Crookshank and Max Guenette (2024), Egor Sokolov (2023), Drake Batherson and Christian Wolanin (2019), Rudolfs Balcers (2020), and others.

Davies will represent Belleville alongside other North Division teammates including:

Luca Del Bel Belluz (F - CLE), Trey Fix-Wolansky (F - CLE), Denton Mateychuk (F - CLE), Logan Mailloux (D - LAV), Joshua Roy (F - LAV), Devon Levi (G - ROC), Isak Rosen (F - ROC), Brandon Halverson (G - SYR), Logan Shaw (F - TOR), Alex Steeves (F - TOR), Seamus Casey (F - UTC).

The full 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge Rosters presented by FlohHockey can be found via the AHL Website.

