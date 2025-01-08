Penguins Forward Emil Bemström Named AHL All-Star
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Emil Bemström will represent the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, it was announced on Wednesday.
The American Hockey League announced the full 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey, as well.
Bemström, in his first season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, leads the Penguins with 28 points in 27 games. His 12 goals are tied for most on the team, and his 16 assists are tied for second on the club.
The 25-year-old was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 22, 2024. In 60 career AHL games played with the Penguins and Cleveland Monsters, Bemström has racked up 38 goals and 37 assists for 75 points.
A fourth-round draft pick (117th overall) of Columbus in 2017, this is the first All-Star acknowledgment for the native of Stockholm, Sweden.
The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino Classic will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. Sunday's events feature the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest, and Monday marks the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. Both events begin at 9:00 p.m. ET. Bemström will skate for the Atlantic Division All-Stars on both days.
The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, as well as every minute of Penguins action this season, can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 8, against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop from Coca-Cola Coliseum is set for 7:00 p.m.
The Penguins' next home game is Saturday, Jan. 18, against the Belleville Senators. The game also serves as the Penguins' "Crosscheck Cancer" night presented by Geisinger. Game time for the Pens and Sens is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
