Josh Doan Selected to 2025 All-Star Classic

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The American Hockey League announced today the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey, and Tucson Roadrunners forward Josh Doan has been named to the Pacific Division team.

Doan, 22, has been a standout for Tucson in his sophomore AHL season, compiling 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games. The Scottsdale, Arizona native ranks fourth on the team in points, seventh in goals, and sixth in assists.

"It's an honor and I'm really excited to get an opportunity to go do that and have that experience again," Doan said. "You're given an opportunity by the coaching staff here, and you get a chance to play with really good players. It gives you a chance to put yourself in that mix. It's a real honor, but it's a team thing more than an individual thing when it comes down to it, so it's an honor to represent Tucson at the All-Star game."

A consistent contributor, Doan has recorded five multi-point games this season, the third-most on the team. He has also excelled on the power play, ranking third in power-play points with eight (3 goals, 5 assists), second in power-play goals, and third in power-play assists.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward showcased his playmaking abilities during his season-best five-game point streak from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14, 2024. During that stretch, Doan recorded an assist in each game, marking Tucson's longest assist streak of the season. Most recently, he set a team season-high with three assists in a single game against Texas on Jan. 3.

This marks Doan's second career AHL All-Star selection. He was previously named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Game and All-Rookie Team following an impressive 2023-24 season, where he tallied 26 goals and 20 assists for 46 points during the regular season.

Doan's performance in the AHL earned him his first NHL call-up on March 25, 2024, as the Arizona Coyotes brought him up late in the season. He made an immediate impact, scoring two goals in his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He also became the first Coyotes rookie to record a point in each of his first three NHL games. Over his first 10 NHL appearances, Doan registered five goals and four assists for nine points.

After playing in Arizona's final 11 regular-season games, Doan returned to the Roadrunners for their playoff run. He began the 2024-25 campaign with the Utah Hockey Club, notching one goal and one assist in nine games before being reassigned to Tucson on Oct. 29, 2024.

"I like this patience, his passion for the game, and his willingness to compete," Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin said. "He believes he can play in the NHL. He had a good stint up there. He's obviously been very productive, so it takes some patience to really and understand what it takes to come down, stay competitive and, continue to play with that passion. It's well deserved and we couldn't be happier for him."

A second-round pick (37th overall) by the Arizona in the 2021 NHL Draft, Doan signed a three-year entry-level contract with the organization on March 16, 2023. The son of former Coyotes captain Shane Doan, Josh continues to carve his own path as a rising NHL prospect.

"The last year and a half of my development has taken a step forward," Doan said. "Every day, we're getting better, and we work on different things to allow our game to grow, and I think we've done an unbelievable job as an organization to put the right people in place to help players get better and help players grow."

Doan is the 14th all-time Roadrunners player to be selected as an AHL All-Star.

All-Time Roadrunners All-Stars

2016-2017: Brendan Perlini, Kyle Wood, Christian Fischer

2017-2018: Nick Merkley, Dylan Strome, Kyle Capobianco

2018-2019: Conor Garland, Kyle Capobianco, Michael Bunting

2019-2020: Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson, Brayden Burke

2020-2021: None

2021-22: No All Star Game Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

2022-23: Michael Carcone

2023-24: Dylan Guenther, Matthew Villalta, Josh Doan

2024-25: Josh Doan

2025 AHL All-Star Classic Schedule

The two-day 2025 AHL All-Star Classic will be held at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The event kicks off with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, Feb. 2, followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, Feb. 3. Both events are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MST.

The Roadrunners will get an early look at the venue for February's All-Star event when they take on Coachella Valley at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday. The matchup marks the third game of Tucson's season-high seven-game road trip. Puck drop will be at 8 p.m. MST, and will be streamed live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.