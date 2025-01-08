Silver Knights Forward Tanner Laczynski Selected to AHL All-Star Classic
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, January 8, the full 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters, presented by FloHockey. Silver Knights forward Tanner Laczynski will represent Henderson for the Pacific Division.
Laczynski, 27, will make his first career AHL All-Star appearance. The Minooka, Illinois native is in his fifth AHL season, and first with the Silver Knights. He has posted six goals and 22 points in 19 games with Henderson this season, leading the team in assists and points.
A sixth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016, Laczynski joined the Golden Knights on a two-year NHL contract in July. He has appeared in six games for the Golden Knights, tallying one goal.
Laczynski has points in 11 of his last 13 AHL games played, totaling four goals and 17 points over that span.
For his AHL career, Laczynski has played in 112 regular-season games for Henderson and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, totaling 37 goals and 96 points. He also scored four goals in six playoff games for the Phantoms in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. In his NHL career, he has appeared in 44 games for the Golden Knights and Flyers, collecting three goals and five points.
The All-Star nod for Laczynski adds to a list of career achievements that includes multiple NCAA B1G Conference All-Star selections at Ohio State and a gold medal with Team USA at the 2017 World Junior Championship.
Laczynski will be the third Silver Knight to participate in an AHL All-Star Classic, joining Grigori Denisenko in 2024 and Brayden Pachal in 2023. Daniil Miromanov (2023) and Adam Cracknell (2024) were also past All-Star selections from the Silver Knights, but did not play due to injury. Cracknell was selected as a playing captain last year.
The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, will be hosted at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. Festivities begin on February 2 with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, presented by Silvercrest. The AHL All-Star Challenge, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, will be held on February 3.
Henderson Silver Knights forward Tanner Laczynski
