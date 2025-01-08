MacDonald Earns Spot at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The American Hockey League has announced the rosters for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Colorado Eagles defenseman Jacob MacDonald will help represent the Pacific Division at the event on February 2nd and 3rd at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

MacDonald has posted nine goals and 11 assists through his first 27 games of the season, as his nine goals are currently tied for the lead among all AHL blueliners, while 89 shots also pace the league's defensemen. This will mark the 31-year-old's second appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic, after earning a spot during the 2017-18 season with the Binghamton Devils, a campaign which saw him lead all AHL defensemen in both goals (20) and points (55). In addition, he was also named to the AHL's year-end All-Star Team in both 2018 and 2020.

The Portland, Oregon native has amassed 213 points in 304 career AHL games and has also collected 10 goals and 17 assists in 135 NHL contests with the Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2 (9 ET/6 PT), followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT) and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening (9 ET/6 PT). For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The Skills Competition will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the AHL All-Star Challenge, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament to determine the All-Star champions.

FloHockey will cover all the action of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic with original reporting focused on the athletes, key storylines and an extensive social media program. All-Star Classic events will be available to watch live on AHLTV on FloHockey ; fans are encouraged to download the updated FloSports Connected TV app, which features enhanced discoverability and streaming capabilities, providing the ultimate viewing experience on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV devices. The service is also available on the web and for download on mobile devices (iOS and Android) via the FloSports app.

The full 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey are as follows :

Atlantic Division

BRI - Brian Pinho

CLT - Trevor Carrick, Zac Dalpe ("C", inj.), John Leonard

HFD - Alex Belzile, Dylan Garand

HER - Ethan Bear, Ethen Frank

LV - Olle Lycksell

PRO - Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro

SPR - Dalibor Dvorsky

WBS - Emil Bemstrom

North Division

BEL - Jeremy Davies

CLE - Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Denton Mateychuk,

LAV - Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy

ROC - Devon Levi, Isak Rosen

SYR - Brandon Halverson

TOR - Logan Shaw, Alex Steeves

UTC - Seamus Casey

Central Division

CHI - Scott Morrow, Ryan Suzuki

GR - Sebastian Cossa, Austin Watson

IA - Liam Ohgren

MB - Elias Salomonsson

MIL - Vinnie Hinostroza, Matt Murray

RFD - Frank Nazar

TEX - Lian Bichsel, Justin Hryckowian, Curtis McKenzie ("C")

Pacific Division

ABB - Elias Pettersson

BAK - Matthew Savoie

CGY - Devin Cooley, Rory Kerins

CV - Cale Fleury

COL - Jacob MacDonald

HSK - Tanner Laczynski

ONT - Samuel Fagemo

SD - Sam Colangelo

SJ - Yaroslav Askarov, Andrew Poturalski

TUC - Josh Doan

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, January 10th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.