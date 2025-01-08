Game #31 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #31: Tucson Roadrunners (17-12-1-0) vs Coachella Valley Firebirds (17-11-1-4)

Time: 8:00 p.m. MST, Acrisure Arena, Coachella Valley, CA

Referees: #83 Jordan Watt, #93 Phil Kasko

Linespeople: #37 Brett Martin, #96 Michael McBain

After a 5-0 loss to the Texas Stars on Saturday, the Tucson Roadrunners look to rebound in Wednesday's matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MST.

Despite being shut out for only the second time this season, Tucson has played some of its best hockey over the past month, posting a 7-2-1-0 record in their last 10 games. That stretch included a six-game winning streak. However, the team has cooled off slightly, going 2-2-1-0 in their last five outings.

The Firebirds have kept pace, recording a 6-3-0-1 record over their last 10 games. Coachella Valley has been especially strong recently, winning four of their last five contests, including a Southern California sweep with victories over Ontario and San Diego this past weekend. Their three-game winning streak has propelled them to fourth place in the Pacific Division with 39 points. The sixth-place Roadrunners are close behind with 35 points but have played three fewer games than their I-10 rival.

Three things:

The playoff race is already heating up across the AHL, particularly in the Pacific Division, where just five points separate Tucson from second-place San Jose. No other division in the league features such a tightly packed group of teams. The Barracuda have played more games than many of their divisional rivals, including third-place Ontario. Despite sitting one point behind San Jose, the Reign hold a stronger points percentage (.672 to .625) and have three games in hand. Meanwhile, Colorado, Coachella Valley, and Tucson are locked in a competitive battle in the middle of the pack. The three teams have remained closely grouped throughout the season and are vying to break into the top four to secure the higher seed and home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

The parity in the Pacific Division adds significance to Wednesday's matchup between the Roadrunners and Firebirds. With a four-point swing on the line, the outcome could be pivotal in the standings and in the season series. The two teams split their first two meetings in late November: Coachella Valley dominated game one with an 8-3 victory on Nov. 26, but Tucson responded with a 4-3 overtime win the next night, courtesy of Andrew Agozzino's game-winner. Wednesday's contest is the third of just four meetings between the teams this season, making it a crucial opportunity for one side to seize the upper hand. With Tucson and Coachella Valley neck and neck in the standings, owning the head-to-head tiebreaker could be the deciding factor in which team finishes higher in the Pacific Division.

Tucson's forward group has hit its stride over the past month, with head coach Steve Potvin largely sticking to the same line combinations, minus occasional tweaks here and there. The balanced scoring has been a key part of the team's success, as all four lines have contributed offensively during the stretch. However, the trio of Austin Poganski, Kailer Yamamoto, and Cameron Hebig has been dominant over the last two weeks. The line accounted for 10 of Tucson's 17 goals (59%) in the five games leading up to Sunday's shutout loss to Texas, finding the back of the net in each contest during that span. Hebig led the charge with five goals, while Yamamoto scored in three straight games, tallying three total, and Poganski chipped in with two. Their chemistry has made them one of the most productive lines in the AHL during this stretch.

What's the word?

"He (Kailer Yamamoto) blocks shots at the end of games. He's reliable defensively. And when he receives instruction, he takes it and actually takes pride in it. He likes to be challenged. I couldn't be more proud to have him on the team."

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin on the play of forward Kailer Yamamoto

Number to Know:

2 - Curtis Douglas' showdown with Calgary's Alex Gallant on Dec. 6 marked the only fight for Tucson in December. However, the New Year has already brought more physicality, with two fights over the weekend against the Stars. Douglas squared off with Texas' Kyle Looft during the first period of Friday's game, while Ryan Drew exchanged blows with Jack Becker in Saturday's opening period. The bout marked Douglas' team-leading fifth fight of the season, while Drew notched his third, tying him with defenseman Montana Onyebuchi for second on the team. In total, the Roadrunners have engaged in 12 fights this season.

Latest Transactions:

On Sunday, Jan. 5, defenseman Kevin Connauton was returned on loan from the Utah Hockey Club (NHL) to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

On Saturday, Jan. 4, defenseman Kevin Connauton was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) to the Utah Hockey Club (NHL)

We're Doing It Live

Wednesday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Acrisure Arena. The game can streamed on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey, or join Roadrunner Nation at the team's official watch party at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers located at 7315 N Oracle Rd.

