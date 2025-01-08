Matthew Savoie Selected to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors announced today that RW Matthew Savoie has been selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. This year's All-Star Classic will be held on February 3-4, 2025 in Palm Desert, California. He becomes the third Condors rookie to be named to the AHL All-Star Classic (Evan Bouchard, 2020; Cooper Marody, 2019).

Savoie, 21, is currently second on the Condors in scoring with 24 points (9g-15a) in 29 games. He is tied for the team lead in assists. A rookie, he is tied for fourth among first-year players in scoring and is second in the Pacific Division in that same category.

From December 21 - January 3, Savoie had a four-game point streak which included back-to-back, three point outings.

The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected in the first round (#9 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft by Buffalo. He was acquired this offseason in a trade which sent Ryan McLeod and Ty Tullio to the Sabres organization.

CONDORS AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC HISTORY:

2024: Raphael Lavoie

2023: Seth Griffith

2020: Tyler Benson, Evan Bouchard

2019: Joe Gambardella, Cooper Marody

2018: Ty Rattie

2017: Jordan Oesterle

2016: Laurent Brossoit, Brad Hunt

2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey:

Atlantic Division

BRI - Brian Pinho

CLT - Trevor Carrick, Zac Dalpe ("C", inj.), John Leonard

HFD - Alex Belzile, Dylan Garand

HER - Ethan Bear, Ethen Frank

LV - Olle Lycksell

PRO - Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro

SPR - Dalibor Dvorsky

WBS - Emil Bemstrom

North Division

BEL - Jeremy Davies

CLE - Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Denton Mateychuk,

LAV - Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy

ROC - Devon Levi, Isak Rosen

SYR - Brandon Halverson

TOR - Logan Shaw, Alex Steeves

UTC - Seamus Casey

Central Division

CHI - Scott Morrow, Ryan Suzuki

GR - Sebastian Cossa, Austin Watson

IA - Liam Ohgren

MB - Elias Salomonsson

MIL - Vinnie Hinostroza, Matt Murray

RFD - Frank Nazar

TEX - Lian Bichsel, Justin Hryckowian, Curtis McKenzie ("C")

Pacific Division

ABB - Elias Pettersson

BAK - Matthew Savoie

CGY - Devin Cooley, Rory Kerins

CV - Cale Fleury

COL - Jacob MacDonald

HSK - Tanner Laczynski

ONT - Samuel Fagemo

SD - Sam Colangelo

SJ - Yaroslav Askarov, Andrew Poturalski

TUC - Josh Doan

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.