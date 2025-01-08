Comets Slam the Crunch, Win 5-1
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - On Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center, the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice against their closest division rival, the Syracuse Crunch. The Comets, losing their previous two games, looked to snap that streak by beating a Syracuse team that has taken points in the last five games including four wins. The last time these teams met was back in mid-December with the Comets losing by the slimmest of margins in a 1-0 game. The season series so far has the Comets dropping three of four contests heading into the Wednesday night's fifth game against each other. This time, the Comets took an early lead and never looked back. Propelled by two goals in the opening frame, the Comets held the lead all game and skated away with the victory at home by a 5-1 score.
In the opening period, the Comets started the game off with a goal after Mike Hardman deflected a Simon Nemec shot passed Scott Tompkins, the goaltender for the Crunch at 1:31. It was Hardman's 10th of the season, and it lifted the team to a 1-0 lead. Utica added to their lead after a point shot from Colton White was stopped by Tomkins, but the rebound laid in front of Shane Bowers who shoveled a backhander into the Crunch net at 4:17 for his first of the year and a 2-0 lead. The Crunch answered back at 13:19 from Logan Brown as he found a loose puck in front of Isaac Poulter and flipped it in bringing the score to 2-1 and it remained there through the first period.
After a scoreless second period, Jack Malone helped extend the Comets lead to 3-1 after he took a pass from Joe Gambardella and fired it passed the glove side of Tomkins at 4:43. The goal was his third of the season and the crowd erupted as the Comets had an insurance goal against the Crunch. The Comets added a powerplay goal from Simon Nemec on a one-timer from Xavier Parent at 6:48 for his third of the season giving Utica a 4-1 lead. Gambardella scored at 17:46 for his third of the year to give the Comets a 5-1 lead which was more than enough to solidify the victory and their second home win of the season.
The Comets are back at it on Friday, January 10th on the road against the Rochester Americans and will head back home to battle the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, January 11th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
