Wolves' Suzuki, Morrow Earn AHL All-Star Nods
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters, presented by FloHockey, and the Chicago Wolves will have two representatives participating in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic to be held Feb. 2-3 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.
Forward Ryan Suzuki and defenseman Scott Morrow have been selected to the Central Division team--the first AHL All-Star Classic appearance for each player.
The 23-year-old Suzuki, selected in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, tops the Wolves in scoring (23 points) and assists (20) in 29 games this season. The London, Ont., native has spent four of his five seasons in the AHL with the Wolves.
Morrow, 22, ranks 10th in the league in scoring among defensemen with 19 points and is tied for first among blue liners with nine goals. The rookie was a second-round (40th overall) selection by the Hurricanes in the 2021 entry draft.
Morrow has notched two hat tricks this season, becoming the first AHL defenseman with multiple hat tricks in the same season since T.J. Brennan accomplished the feat with Toronto during the 2013-14 campaign.
The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds and will include the AHL All-Stars Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 2 followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 3 and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge later that evening.
Joining Suzuki and Morrow on the Central Division squad are Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa and Austin Watson, Iowa's Liam Ohgren, Manitoba's Elias Salomonsson, Milwaukee's Vinnie Hinostroza and Matt Murray, Rockford's Frank Nazar and Texas' Lian Bichsel, Justin Hryckowian and Curtis McKenzie (C).
Media interested in speaking with Suzuki and Morrow about their 2025 AHL All-Star Classic selections should contact Chris Kuc, Chicago Wolves Director of Public Relations.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Coachella Valley to face the Firebirds on Saturday night (8 p.m.).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sam Colangelo from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Josh Doan Selected to 2025 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Seamus Casey Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Trevor Carrick and John Leonard Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Trio of Texas Stars Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Fagemo Selected for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Dalibor Dvorsky Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Frank Nazar Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Logan Shaw and Alex Steeves Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Pettersson to Represent Canucks at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Elias Salomonsson to Represent Moose at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Silver Knights Forward Tanner Laczynski Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sam Colangelo Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - San Diego Gulls
- Wolves' Suzuki, Morrow Earn AHL All-Star Nods - Chicago Wolves
- Isak Rosén, Devon Levi Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Murray, Hinostroza Picked for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- MacDonald Earns Spot at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Colorado Eagles
- Matthew Savoie Selected to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Bakersfield Condors
- Yaroslav Askarov and Andrew Poturalski Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Defenseman Denton Mateychuk Named to North Division Roster for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Defenceman Jeremy Davies to Represent Belleville at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Belleville Senators
- Brian Pinho Named 2025 AHL All-Star - Bridgeport Islanders
- Cossa and Watson to Participate in 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Forward Emil Bemström Named AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ethen Frank and Ethan Bear Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Unveils 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters Presented by FloHockey - AHL
- Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack F Alex Belzile and G Dylan Garand Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Goaltender Brandon Halverson Named 2025 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: January 8, 2025 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Notebook: Thriving as a Collective - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Host Stars for Midweek Contest - Rockford IceHogs
- Charlotte Clippers Night Set for January 18 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #31 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.