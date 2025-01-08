Wolves' Suzuki, Morrow Earn AHL All-Star Nods

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters, presented by FloHockey, and the Chicago Wolves will have two representatives participating in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic to be held Feb. 2-3 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

Forward Ryan Suzuki and defenseman Scott Morrow have been selected to the Central Division team--the first AHL All-Star Classic appearance for each player.

The 23-year-old Suzuki, selected in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, tops the Wolves in scoring (23 points) and assists (20) in 29 games this season. The London, Ont., native has spent four of his five seasons in the AHL with the Wolves.

Morrow, 22, ranks 10th in the league in scoring among defensemen with 19 points and is tied for first among blue liners with nine goals. The rookie was a second-round (40th overall) selection by the Hurricanes in the 2021 entry draft.

Morrow has notched two hat tricks this season, becoming the first AHL defenseman with multiple hat tricks in the same season since T.J. Brennan accomplished the feat with Toronto during the 2013-14 campaign.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Coachella Valley Firebirds and will include the AHL All-Stars Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 2 followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 3 and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge later that evening.

Joining Suzuki and Morrow on the Central Division squad are Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa and Austin Watson, Iowa's Liam Ohgren, Manitoba's Elias Salomonsson, Milwaukee's Vinnie Hinostroza and Matt Murray, Rockford's Frank Nazar and Texas' Lian Bichsel, Justin Hryckowian and Curtis McKenzie (C).

Media interested in speaking with Suzuki and Morrow about their 2025 AHL All-Star Classic selections should contact Chris Kuc, Chicago Wolves Director of Public Relations.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Coachella Valley to face the Firebirds on Saturday night (8 p.m.).

