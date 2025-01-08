Seamus Casey Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey will include Utica Comets defenseman, Seamus Casey, who will represent the North Division during the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.
Casey, 21, was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft during the second round. The Miami, Florida native spent his collegiate career playing for the University of Michigan where he won a named to the NCAA B1G All-Rookie Team during the 2022-23 season. The following year, Casey won a World Junior Championship gold medal while representing Team USA and had the most assists by a defenseman in that tournament. Thus far, Casey played in eight NHL games for the Devils scoring three goals and one assists for four points. During this season with the Comets, he skated in 17 games scoring two goals while adding 12 assists for 14 points.
The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, is to be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, California and will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening. For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.
The Skills Competition pits the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. The All-Star Challenge is a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament among the four divisions to determine the All-Star champions.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
The Comets are back on the ice tonight, January 8th, against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
