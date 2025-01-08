Forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Defenseman Denton Mateychuk Named to North Division Roster for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and Trey Fix-Wolansky, and defenseman Denton Mateychuk, were named to the North Division roster presented by FloHockey for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA from February 2-3.

Cleveland's three player selections rank tied for the most players slated to compete at this season's All-Star Classic from any one AHL club. Del Bel Belluz and Mateychuk will be appearing in their first AHL All-Star Classics while Fix-Wolansky will appear at the AHL's All-Star festivities for the second consecutive season and the second time in his career.

In 34 appearances for the Monsters this season, Del Bel Belluz posted 17-20-37 with six penalty minutes and a +9 rating and currently leads Cleveland in goals, points, plus/minus rating, and power-play goals (5). Del Bel Belluz also leads the AHL in points and currently ranks in the league's top five in goals (T4th) so far this year.

In 29 appearances for the Monsters this season, Fix-Wolansky supplied 14-18-32 with 23 penalty minutes and a +5 rating and currently leads Cleveland in game-winning goals (4) this year. Fix-Wolansky currently ranks among the AHL's leaders in points (T5th), goals (T10th), game-winning goals (T4th), and shootout goals (2, T1st) so far this season. Fix-Wolansky additionally stands as Cleveland's all-time franchise record-holder for goals (100), assists (131), points (231), power-play goals (30), game-winning goals (18), and single-season scoring (71 points in 2022-23).

In 27 appearances for the Monsters this season, Mateychuk registered 9-16-25 with ten penalty minutes and a +5 rating and added 0-1-1 in six NHL games for Columbus. Mateychuk currently leads all Cleveland defensemen in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (4), power-play assists (7), and power-play points (11). Mateychuk also ranks among the AHL's rookie leaders in assists (T3rd), points (3rd), power-play goals (T2nd), game-winning goals (3, T2nd), and overtime goals (2, 1st) and ranks among the league's defensive leaders in goals (T1st), points (2nd), power-play goals (T3rd), game-winning goals (T1st), and overtime goals (1st).

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-shooting native of Woodbridge, ON, Del Bel Belluz, 21, was selected by Columbus in the second round (44th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on December 1, 2022 through the 2026-27 season. In one career NHL appearance for Columbus in 2023-24, Del Bel Belluz tallied 1-0-1 with a +1 rating and added 26-42-68 with 18 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 92 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-25. Prior to his professional career, Del Bel Belluz supplied 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting spanning four seasons from 2019-23.

A 5'7", 179 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 25, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and signed a two-year two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on June 27, 2023 through 2024-25. In 26 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Fix-Wolansky posted 4-2-6 with two penalty minutes and added 100-131-231 with 204 penalty minutes in 253 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters spanning parts of six seasons from 2019-25. An AHL All-Star in 2024, Fix-Wolansky was named to the AHL's postseason Second All-Star Team in 2023 and 2024. Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky registered 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky wore the captain's "C" for Edmonton and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

A 5'11", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Winnipeg, MB, Mateychuk, 20, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (12th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 52 appearances for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors last season, Mateychuk posted 17-58-75 with 31 penalty minutes and a +35 rating and added 11-19-30 with two penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 20 appearances in the WHL Playoffs. Serving as Moose Jaw's captain for the second straight year, Mateychuk was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team, helped claim a WHL Championship, was named the WHL's Playoff MVP and Defenseman of the Year, and was named to the CHL's First All-Star Team. In four Memorial Cup appearances for the Warriors, Mateychuk tallied 3-4-7 with a +4 rating in four games.

In 203 career appearances for Moose Jaw spanning parts of five WHL seasons from 2019-24, Mateychuk registered 41-174-215 with 82 penalty minutes and a +58 rating. In 40 career WHL playoff games, Mateychuk contributed 15-33-48 with four penalty minutes and a +19 rating and was additionally named to the 2021-22 WHL (East) First All-Star Team. Internationally, Mateychuk represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and helped Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.

