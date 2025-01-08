IceHogs Host Stars for Midweek Contest

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Center tonight as they battle the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. The IceHogs last faced the Stars on Nov. 23 in Austin, Tx.

Anderson's Big Night - Joey Anderson returned to the IceHogs lineup last weekend against the Chicago Wolves and made his presence felt Sunday afternoon. Anderson, 26, scored four goals in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Wolves. The Minnesota native also factored in on Cole Guttman's 14th goal of the season, giving Anderson a five point night in Chicago.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 14-14-3-1, 32 pts (5th Central Division)

Texas: 18-12-1-0, 37 pts (2nd Central Division)

Weeks Carries IceHogs To Win - Goalie Mitchell Weeks earned his seventh win of the season Sunday afternoon against the Wolves. The 23-year-old netminder made 23 saves in his 17th game of the 2024-25 season. Weeks has taken on a larger role with goalie Drew Commesso spending time in Chicago throughout the season.

Back to the BMO - The IceHogs begin a three-game home stand tonight with two games against the Texas Stars and a Sunday matchup with the Milwaukee Admirals. Rockford has not had three consecutive home games since early November. The IceHogs won their lone meeting with the Stars in Rockford with a 5-2 win back on Nov. 19, Weeks made 31 saves in the victory.

Stargazing - The IceHogs and Stars face-off for the first time since Nov. 23 where Texas took a 3-2 win in overtime. The IceHogs are 2-0-1 vs Texas this season. The Stars are coming off of a weekend split against the Tucson Roadrunners. Antonio Stranges leads the Stars with 30 points (12G,18A) on the season. Magnus Hellberg has started 20 games between the pipes for Texas and has a 14-5-1 record.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Nov. 19 vs Texas 7 p.m. W 5-2

Nov. 22 @ Texas 7 p.m. W 2-1

Nov. 23 @ Texas 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Jan. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

