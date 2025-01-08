Morning Skate Report: January 8, 2025

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will look to get to their game early again after a 4-1 home win over the Bakersfield Condors. The team will also celebrate Cheers & Beers night, featuring $2 beers and their House Henderson jerseys. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights are 1-4-0 against the Reign this season and 0-3-0 against the Reign at home. Henderson dropped their most recent contest, a 4-3 loss on December 31.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Ontario stands third in the Pacific Division with three games in hand on the second-place Barracuda and five on the first-place Wranglers. They hold a 19-9-1 record, although they head into this evening's matchup after a 4-3 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Forward Glenn Gadwin leads the Reign with 29 points (10G, 19A) in 29 games and has scored three points in his last five.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Right On, Q: Gage Quinney netted the eventual game-winning goal against Bakersfield on Sunday, his first goal since October 27. Quinney has points in four straight games, and he has a goal and seven points over his last six contests.

Laz Dazzle: Tanner Laczynski rejoined the Silver Knights on Sunday after scoring his first goal for the Golden Knights the prior evening. In his return to the Henderson lineup, Laczynski notched two assists. He has points in 11 of his last 13 AHL games played, totaling four goals and 17 points over that span. Laczynski has a team-leading 22 points this season and is the only Silver Knight averaging better than a point per game this season.

