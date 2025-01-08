Dalibor Dvorsky Named to AHL All-Star Classic

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League has announced the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey. The Thunderbirds will be represented in Palm Desert, Calif., by rookie center Dalibor Dvorsky.

Dvorsky, 19, has gotten off to a prolific start to his professional career, posting 21 points (11g, 10a) in his first 27 AHL games. Originally selected 10th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2023, the Zvolen, Slovakia native captained his native country at last month's World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ont., where he finished tied for seventh among all players in the tournament with nine points (5g, 4a) in just five games. He produced 20 points (10g, 10a) over 19 World Junior contests dating back to the 2022 event.

Before turning pro this season, Dvorsky starred with the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League, where he accumulated 88 points (45g, 43a) in 52 games last season.

Dvorsky joins 12 of his peers from the AHL's Atlantic Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. The event will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2 (9 ET/6 PT), followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT) and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening (9 ET/6 PT). For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The T-Birds conclude their five-game homestand this Saturday in front of a sold-out MassMutual Center when they host the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. on Jan. 11 for the annual Throwback Night contest.

