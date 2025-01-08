Trevor Carrick and John Leonard Named to AHL All-Star Classic

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Trevor Carrick and John Leonard have been selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

This marks the third time that Carrick has been named an AHL All Star, with the other two instances coming during his first stint with Charlotte - 2015-16 and 2018-19.

The 30-year-old blue liner leads the AHL in power-play assists and points and leads league defensemen in points. He is also tied for the league lead among defensemen in assists and power-play goals.

This is the first AHL All-Star selection for Leonard. The 26-year-old forward leads the Checkers and is tied for eighth in the league with 31 points in 30 games and ranks ninth in goals. Since Nov. 22 only one player in the AHL has scored more points than Leonard.

This marks the first time the Checkers have had more than one player selected to the AHL All-Star Classic since 2019-20. Carrick and Leonard will join Zac Dalpe (who was named as one of two playing captains) and Geordie Kinnear (who will coach the Atlantic Division team) in Coachella Valley for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - which includes the All-Star Skills Competition on Feb. 2 and the All-Star Challenge on Feb. 3.

