Pettersson to Represent Canucks at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that defenceman Elias Pettersson has been selected to represent the Pacific Division as a member of its 2025 AHL All-Star Roster, presented by FloHockey. Pettersson is set to become the third player in franchise history to participate in an AHL All-Star Game and has become the first Abbotsford Canucks rookie ever to be selected.
Pettersson, who will be 20 years, 10 months and 23 days old on February 3, is set to become the youngest player to represent the Abbotsford Canucks at an All-Star Game. He currently ranks second on the team in both penalty minutes (32) and plus-minus rating (+5), while ranking second among team defencemen in both assists (11) and points (12).
The Västerås, Sweden native has skated in 30 of Abbotsford's 31 games so far this season, missing just one game due to being recalled by the Vancouver Canucks, which sees him tied for eighth among all AHL rookie defencemen in games played. He made his AHL debut last season on March 30, 2024 and his Calder Cup Playoff debut on April 24, 2024; both games were played on the road against the Colorado Eagles. He also scored his first career AHL goal on Nov. 29, 2024 against San Jose's Yaroslav Askarov.
"Elias has had a very good start to his pro career in North America," said Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson. "This is a great honour for him to be recognized by the other coaches in our division."
Prior to joining Abbotsford, Pettersson played 64 SHL regular season games in Sweden's top professional league, as well as 34 games in Sweden's second pro league (Allsvenskan) and 55 games in Sweden's top junior league. Representing Sweden internationally, he has earned a Gold Medal at the IIHF Under-18 World Hockey Championships, a Silver Medal at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and a Bronze Medal at the U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic will be held at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California-home of the Seattle Kraken's affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds. The All-Star Classic comprises of the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2, and the All-Star Challenge, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, February 3. Both events will begin at 6 p.m. PST and will be available for viewing on AHLTV.
More information on the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino can be found at https://cvfirebirds.com/allstar/
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sam Colangelo from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Josh Doan Selected to 2025 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Seamus Casey Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Trevor Carrick and John Leonard Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Trio of Texas Stars Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Fagemo Selected for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Dalibor Dvorsky Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Frank Nazar Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Logan Shaw and Alex Steeves Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Pettersson to Represent Canucks at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Elias Salomonsson to Represent Moose at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Silver Knights Forward Tanner Laczynski Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sam Colangelo Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - San Diego Gulls
- Wolves' Suzuki, Morrow Earn AHL All-Star Nods - Chicago Wolves
- Isak Rosén, Devon Levi Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Murray, Hinostroza Picked for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- MacDonald Earns Spot at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Colorado Eagles
- Matthew Savoie Selected to AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Bakersfield Condors
- Yaroslav Askarov and Andrew Poturalski Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Defenseman Denton Mateychuk Named to North Division Roster for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Defenceman Jeremy Davies to Represent Belleville at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino - Belleville Senators
- Brian Pinho Named 2025 AHL All-Star - Bridgeport Islanders
- Cossa and Watson to Participate in 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Forward Emil Bemström Named AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ethen Frank and Ethan Bear Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Unveils 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters Presented by FloHockey - AHL
- Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack F Alex Belzile and G Dylan Garand Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Goaltender Brandon Halverson Named 2025 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: January 8, 2025 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Notebook: Thriving as a Collective - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Host Stars for Midweek Contest - Rockford IceHogs
- Charlotte Clippers Night Set for January 18 - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #31 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Pettersson to Represent Canucks at 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 6-2 In A Battle Against The Laval Rocket
- The Canucks Fall 2-1 in an Overtime Loss to the Laval Rocket
- Building Blue: Multiskilled Ty Mueller Is Developing his Consistency with Abbotsford Canucks
- Canucks Fall 4-2 to the Wranglers in a New Years Day Showdown