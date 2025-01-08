Sam Colangelo Named to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Spotlight 29 Casino

January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Sam Colangelo has been named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif.

Colangelo, 23 (12/26/01) becomes the fifth Gulls rookie to be named an All-Star joining Olen Zellweger (2024, San Jose), Kalle Kossila (2017, Lehigh Valley) Nick Ritchie (2016, Syracuse) and Brandon Montour (2016, Syracuse).

The 6-2, 211-pound forward leads San Diego in points (13-9=22) and goals in 24 AHL games this season. He also paces AHL rookies in goals and is tied for seventh in points. Colangelo has appeared in eight games with Anaheim this season. He made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2023-24, appearing in three games and scoring his first career NHL goal in his NHL debut, April 12, 2024 vs. Calgary (Dustin Wolf) to become the 16th player in Ducks history to score a goal in his debut.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Colangelo scored 45-52- points with a +20 rating and 55 PIM in 110 career NCAA games in four seasons between Western Michigan (2023-24) and Northeastern (2020-23). A native of Stoneham, Mass., Colangelo helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring one goal in seven tournament games with current Ducks Trevor Zegras, Drew Helleson and Jackson LaCombe.

