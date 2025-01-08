Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro Selected to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, January 8, that defenseman Michael Callahan and goaltender Michael DiPietro have been selected to represent the Providence Bruins at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. The All-Star Skills Competition, presented by Silvercrest on February 2 at 6 p.m. P.T. (9 p.m. E.T.), and the All-Star Challenge, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on February 3 at 6 p.m. P.T. (9 p.m. E.T.), will take place at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.
The nominations mark Callahan and DiPietro's first All-Star selections in their third and sixth full professional seasons, respectively.
Callahan, 25, has recorded a goal and five assists with a plus-2 rating through 33 games this season. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman has seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points in 173 career AHL games. The Franklin, Massachusetts, native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and signed an Entry Level contract with Boston in March of 2022.
"The growth in Michael Callahan's game has been substantial," said Head Coach Ryan Mougenel. "He's been a huge part of our identity here. He has proved that when you put the time and the work in, you can become an elite defender at this level. We're very proud of him and celebrate the fact that we have him here."
DiPietro, 25, boasts a 2.04 goals against average and a .925 save percentage through 18 games this season. The 6-foot, 200-pound goaltender totals 11 wins on the season, including two shutouts. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired by Boston via trade in October of 2022.
"Michael DiPietro is a guy that has done everything we've asked of him," said Mougenel. "I think our staff has identified the athleticism in Michael. The one thing that people don't see and we get the luxury of is the high quality person that he is. We're happy for him but not surprised by this honor because he is a fantastic person and goaltender."
DiPietro ranks sixth across the American Hockey League in goals against average (2.04), seventh in save percentage (.925), tied for fourth in wins (11), and tied for eighth in shutouts (2).
