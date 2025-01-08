Isak Rosén, Devon Levi Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster

(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey. Rochester Americans forward Isak Rosén and goaltender Devon Levi have been named to the North Division All-Star roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. The annual event will take place Feb. 2-3 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Rosén, who's in his third season with the Amerks, earns his second straight All-Star Classic invitation. He currently leads the team with 27 points and ranks second in goals (13) and third in assists (14) while appearing in 30 of Rochester's 33 games this season. Rosén, who becomes the first Amerk to be named to the AHL All-Star Classic in back-to-back years since Lawrence Pilut (2018-19 and 2019-20), is also tied for 15th in the AHL in goals.

Rosén has also recorded eight shots in eight career games with the Buffalo Sabres, beginning with his NHL debut on Nov. 25, 2023. The Swedish forward made his season debut with Buffalo on Nov. 23 at San Jose, logging 6:29 of ice time over 10 shifts.

A first-round pick (14th overall) of the Sabres in 2021, Rosén has totaled 47 goals and 67 assists for 114 points in 163 career games with Rochester while also recording 10 points (6+4) in 19 Calder Cup Playoffs contests since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Internationally, Rosén has represented Sweden on four occasions (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023), earning bronze medals at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship and the 2022 World Junior Championship.

Assigned to Rochester on Nov. 18 after starting the season in Buffalo, Levi has backstopped the Amerks to first place in the AHL's North Division standings while helping the team to wins in 13 of its last 15 games, including eight straight on the road.

Levi boasts an 11-2-1 record with a 2.19 goals-against-average, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts in 14 games this season with the Amerks. The second-year netminder is tied for fourth and eighth in the league in wins and shutouts, respectively, while also ranking ninth in goals-against-average. Levi is the first Amerks netminder to be named to the AHL All-Star Classic roster since Jonas Johansson in 2020.

Since Nov. 29, the Quebec native has won 10 of his last 11 starts with the Amerks and has not allowed more than two goals in eight of his last 11 games. Levi has stopped 238 of the 258 shots he's faced over that span, good for a 1.90 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage while also earning his first two professional shutouts.

Levi has helped the Amerks to standings points in 32 of his 40 career games with Rochester dating back to his debut with the team in December of 2023. He is 15-2-2 in 19 career road games with Rochester, which includes a perfect 7-0-0 mark this season.

Levi enters the week as one of only 13 AHL goaltenders with multiple shutouts this season and one of just four netminders with multiple assists, trailing only former Buffalo Sabres draft pick and Lehigh Valley netminder Cal Petersen, who leads all AHL goaltenders with three points.

A seventh-round pick (212th overall) of the Florida Panthers in 2020, Levi has appeared in 38 games with the Sabres, posting a 17-16-2 mark, which includes a 2-6-0 record in eight appearances this season.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League.

The two-day event begins on Sunday, Feb. 2 with the 2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest at 9:00 p.m. ET. In keeping with its traditional format, the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions will be squaring off against the All-Stars from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events, including hardest shot, fastest skater and accuracy shooting.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will then take place the evening of Monday, Feb. 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET. For the eighth straight year, instead of a traditional 60-minute game, the league's all-stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's divisions (Atlantic, North, Central, Pacific). The teams will then play a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin tournament will face-off for the championship, a six-minute game also played using the 3-on-3 format. Rosters for each team will be composed of 11 skaters and two goaltenders.

Ticket packages for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, which include admission to both the 2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Sunday, Feb. 2, and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, Feb. 3, are available now by visiting https://cvfirebirds.com/allstar/.

