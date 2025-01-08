Fagemo Selected for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
January 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey, which includes forward Samuel Fagemo, who has been selected to represent the Pacific Division in the event that will be held February 2-3 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.
Fagemo, 24, is the team's leader in goal scoring with 18 tallies through 29 games this season. His total ranks third in the AHL. In addition, Fagemo's 113 shots on net are the most of any skater in the league this year.
The Goteborg, Sweden native also has nine power play points with five goals and four assists on the man-advantage, factoring in on the scoring of over 50% of the team's goals when up a man.
Fagemo has been on a tear as of late, scoring goals in six of his last nine outings dating back to Dec. 15. Earlier in the season he had a five-game goal-scoring streak spanning from Nov. 20 thru Dec. 3. After being held without a goal from his first six appearances to begin the campaign, Fagemo broke out in November when he recorded back-to-back three-point performances, each consisting of two goals and an assist, during wins over Henderson and Abbotsford on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.
Selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft with the 50th overall pick by the LA Kings, Fagemo is in his fifth North American professional season, all of which have seen him spend time in Ontario.
The 6-0, 200-pound forward registered a career-high 43 goals and 62 points (43-19=62) in 50 games for the Reign last season, including a league-leading 19 power-play goals, 10 game-winning goals and a 1.24 points-per-game pace. It marked the most power-play goals scored in a single season in the AHL since the 2016-17 campaign (Chris Terry w/ St. John's). His goal totals were also the most in each respective category in a single season in Ontario's franchise history, including 12 multi-goal performances, and added five points (2-3=5) in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests.
With his efforts, Fagemo was selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team at the conclusion of the 2023-24 regular season. He also earned AHL Player of the Week honors for the period ending March 11, 2024, after recording five goals and an assist (5-1=6) in two games. Since his AHL debut on Feb. 6, 2021, Fagemo's 121 goals are the most in the league over that span.
Tickets for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, are available now with more information available at cvfirebirds.com/allstar.
Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
