Zack Stortini Named Checkers 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

The Charlotte Checkers are proud to announce that Zack Stortini has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Charlotte community during the 2018-19 season.

Now in his 14th professional season and second with the Checkers, Stortini has continued be a valuable ambassador to the Charlotte community through various appearances and volunteer efforts. Though one of the league's toughest players on the ice, his genuine desire to connect with fans on a day-to-day basis sets a positive example for the team's younger players, as he takes it upon himself to ensure that everyone he encounters leaves with a memorable experience.

This marks the third time in his career and in the last five seasons that Stortini has earned his team's Man of the Year nomination. He previously earned the distinction with Lehigh Valley (2015) and Binghamton (2016).

Stortini is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

