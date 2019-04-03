Admirals Top Rampage for Sixth Straight Win
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals picked up goals from Colin Blackwell, Jarred Tinordi, and Cole Schneider while Troy Grosenick made 27 saves in net as the Admirals topped the San Antonio Rampage for their sixth consecutive win in a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.
The win gives the Admirals 79 points which keeps them tied with Mantioba, who also won tonight, for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. The two clubs are now just two points back of third place Iowa (81) with five games to play in the regular season.
After a scoreless first period it took San Antonio just 17 seconds into the second to grab a 1-0 lead courtesy of Joey Laleggia's 13th of the season.
The Admirals would respond, however, tying the score at the 6:29 mark on Blackwell's tally. The play when LaLeggia tried to clear the puck out of the San Antonio zone. Blackwell deflected that pass and then grabbed the loose puck, took two strides and scored on a wrister past San Antonio goalie Evan Fitzpatrick. It was the second straight game that Blackwell has lit the lamp and his 13th of the season.
Then with just 1.3 seconds left the middle frame Admirals Captain Jarred Tinordi gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead on his eighth tally. With time winding down in the period Cole Schneider had two good cracks that Fitzpatrick stopped, but Laurent Dauphin was able to corral the rebound and circled around to between the wheels where he dropped it for Tinordi who rifled it top shelf for the goal.
The Rampage outshot Milwaukee 11-6 in the final period, but they couldn't solve Grosenick, who earned his 21st win of the season and his fourth straight win.
Cole Schneider sealed the deal for the Ads with an empty-netter with four seconds to play to bring the score to 3-1.
The Admirals continue a their five-game homestand on Friday night when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena in the team's second Purina Dog Day of the season. Fans can bring their dog to the game for just $5. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019
- Admirals Top Rampage for Sixth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Cleveland Monsters Blank Rocket 5-0 - Laval Rocket
- Condors Stumble Late in 3-2 Loss to Manitoba - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Start Road Trip with 5-0 Win over Laval Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Early Struggles Hinder Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Conclude Five-Game Road-Trip - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lowry's Quick Start Springboards T-Birds Past Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Throttle Phantoms 6-2 to Stay Hot - Charlotte Checkers
- Senators Shutout by Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Blank Senators, 1-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Aidan Dudas Joins Reign on ATO - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Insider: Taking the Central - Chicago Wolves
- Game #64 Preview: Tucson at Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Sign Jon Lizotte to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sabres Assign Borgen to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 26 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Senators Sign Gruden to ATO for Remainder of Season - Belleville Senators
- Ivan Chekhovich Assigned to Barracuda - San Jose Barracuda
- Thunderbirds Sign F Adam Rockwood to One-Year AHL Contract for 2019-20 Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Forward Landon Ferraro Named Iowa Wild's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Iowa Wild
- Matt Taormina Named Heat 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Stockton Heat
- Alex Belzile Named Laval Rocket's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Laval Rocket
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for April 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Leier Named Belleville's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Chris Breen Named P-Bruins 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Alex Lyon Named Lehigh Valley's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tyler Wong Named Chicago Wolves' 2018-19 AHL Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Mermis Named Roadrunners 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Doyle Somerby Named Cleveland Monsters 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Zack Stortini Named Checkers 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Peter Stoykewych Named Moose 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Beck Malenstyn Named Hershey Bears 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- McCollum Named Admirals IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Jarry Named Penguins' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Sutter Named Reign's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Holmstrom Named Bridgeport's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lowe Named Condors 2018-19 Ioa/Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Nathan Paetsch Named Amerks 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Chris Terry Named Griffins' 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Daniel Walcott Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Mason Geertsen Named Colorado Eagles 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- John Gilmour Named Wolf Pack's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sam Carrick Named San Diego Gulls 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Caamano Earns Stars Nomination for AHL Man of the Year - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Bobby Farnham Named Springfield Thunderbirds 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 2018-19 American Hockey League Man of the Year Team Winners Named - AHL
- Jaime Sifers Names Utica Comets' 2019-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Utica Comets
- Bibeau Named Barracuda 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Powell Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Rochester Americans
- Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Recall Racine from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan Macpherson to ATOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Dube on Emergency Basis - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Recall Defenseman Zach Frye - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sign Declan Chisholm - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, April 3 - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Edge Bakersfield, 3-1, in First of Back-to-Back - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Score and Survive to Beat Iowa 5-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa's Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Defeat to Tucson - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.