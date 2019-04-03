Admirals Top Rampage for Sixth Straight Win

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals picked up goals from Colin Blackwell, Jarred Tinordi, and Cole Schneider while Troy Grosenick made 27 saves in net as the Admirals topped the San Antonio Rampage for their sixth consecutive win in a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The win gives the Admirals 79 points which keeps them tied with Mantioba, who also won tonight, for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. The two clubs are now just two points back of third place Iowa (81) with five games to play in the regular season.

After a scoreless first period it took San Antonio just 17 seconds into the second to grab a 1-0 lead courtesy of Joey Laleggia's 13th of the season.

The Admirals would respond, however, tying the score at the 6:29 mark on Blackwell's tally. The play when LaLeggia tried to clear the puck out of the San Antonio zone. Blackwell deflected that pass and then grabbed the loose puck, took two strides and scored on a wrister past San Antonio goalie Evan Fitzpatrick. It was the second straight game that Blackwell has lit the lamp and his 13th of the season.

Then with just 1.3 seconds left the middle frame Admirals Captain Jarred Tinordi gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead on his eighth tally. With time winding down in the period Cole Schneider had two good cracks that Fitzpatrick stopped, but Laurent Dauphin was able to corral the rebound and circled around to between the wheels where he dropped it for Tinordi who rifled it top shelf for the goal.

The Rampage outshot Milwaukee 11-6 in the final period, but they couldn't solve Grosenick, who earned his 21st win of the season and his fourth straight win.

Cole Schneider sealed the deal for the Ads with an empty-netter with four seconds to play to bring the score to 3-1.

