Beck Malenstyn Named Hershey Bears 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are proud to announce that Beck Malenstyn has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Hershey community during the 2018-19 season.

Malenstyn was always the ?rst Bear to volunteer for events as part of the team's Hershey Bears Cares community initiative. The 21-year-old rookie forward quickly immersed himself in the Central Pennsylvania community, participating in nearly 20 events during the 2018-19 season. He met with members of the military, helped underprivileged youth, brought smiles to sick children, and participated in team specialty nights to fight cancer and raise funds for charitable causes.

Events Malenstyn participated in included: Ft. Indiantown Gap visit ahead of Hometown Heroes Night, Coco Packs event to help children in need for the holiday season, BINGO at the PennState Health Children's Hospital, Children's programs at schools including Highland Elementary, Sled Hockey event with PUCHOGS, the player skate with the American Special Hockey Association, and the club's 7th annual Running for Rachel fundraiser with Arooga's.

The Bears, the AHL's oldest and most decorated team, have a passionate fan base. Malenstyn's play quickly made him a fan favorite, but his personality and accessibility via team events have cemented his place in the hearts of Bears fans. This year, Malenstyn made public appearances signing autographs and meeting fans on numerous occasions. He played games with children at Dave & Busters, took part in Trivia Night with fans at Funck's Restaurant, helped welcome fans to a new local restaurant, and took part in a meet and greet event at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Malenstyn is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.