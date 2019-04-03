Thunderbirds Sign F Adam Rockwood to One-Year AHL Contract for 2019-20 Season

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Wednesday that they have signed forward Adam Rockwood to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old native of Coquitlam, B.C. just completed a four-year NCAA career between the University of Wisconsin (2014-16) and Northern Michigan University (2017-19).

In his last two seasons with Northern Michigan, the 5-foot-10 Rockwood tallied 15 goals and 68 assists for 83 points in 81 games.

In his first four games with Springfield on his Amateur Tryout, Rockwood had recorded one goal and three assists, including his first career three-point game last Sunday in a 4-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, in which he recorded his first professional goal as the game-winner.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2019-2020 ticket memberships are on sale now and include the best benefits of being a Thunderbirds ticket holder. To learn more about memberships and single game tickets, visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.