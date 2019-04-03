Thunderbirds Sign F Adam Rockwood to One-Year AHL Contract for 2019-20 Season
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Wednesday that they have signed forward Adam Rockwood to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.
The 23-year-old native of Coquitlam, B.C. just completed a four-year NCAA career between the University of Wisconsin (2014-16) and Northern Michigan University (2017-19).
In his last two seasons with Northern Michigan, the 5-foot-10 Rockwood tallied 15 goals and 68 assists for 83 points in 81 games.
In his first four games with Springfield on his Amateur Tryout, Rockwood had recorded one goal and three assists, including his first career three-point game last Sunday in a 4-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, in which he recorded his first professional goal as the game-winner.
