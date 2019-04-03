Chris Breen Named P-Bruins 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins are proud to announce that Chris Breen has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Providence community during the 2018-19 season.

Breen, an alternate captain for the past four seasons, has taken it upon himself to visit many kids throughout the Rhode Island area. After practice, he has made the trip down to Hasbro Children's Hospital to visit children who love the Bruins. While opposing forwards are never happy to see him, the children's faces light up when he engages them in conversation and let them forget about their troubles for a little while.

During his days off, he has still time to give back. After the All-Star break, Breen surprised a group of youth hockey kids by attending their practice and going over drills with them. Every child got a chance to skate and play with Breen, but he wasn't done yet. Afterwards, he signed autographs and took pictures with everyone who showed up. He also has visited schools armed with autographed P-Bruins items and prize bags for all the children in attendance.

Breen is now one of 31 nalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/ American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

