Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, April 3

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators and Syracuse Crunch each have lots to play for tonight as the two North Division teams battle for the final time this season in what could be a Calder Cup Playoff first round preview.

Belleville (35-27-3-5) grabbed a huge two points out last time in Hartford to maintain fourth place in the North Division playoff race as they lead Cleveland by a single-point, although the Monsters have played one less game.

Syracuse (43-20-4-3) hold a narrow one-point lead over Rochester for top spot in the North Division.

The Sens rank 12th in the AHL in goals with 217 while Syracuse top the list with 243. The Crunch have also conceded the fewest goals in the league with just 173.

Roster notes

The Sens received some blue line help as Christian Wolanin was reassigned back to Belleville by Ottawa but in the process Andreas Englund was called up. Aaron Luchuk was also reassigned to Brampton Thursday.

With a 3-in-4 this week, expect Marcus Hogberg to get at least two of the three starts, likely tonight and then on Saturday against Cleveland but no confirmation from Sens head coach Troy Mann on that.

Andrew Sturtz, Cody Goloubef, Jim O'Brien, Max Lajoie and Morgan Klimchuk are out for Belleville.

Previous history

The Sens are 2-3 against the Crunch this season with the home team having won all five games this year. Belleville is 4-8-0-1 all-time against Syracuse.

Who to watch

Chase Balisy broke a long goalless drought with the overtime winner for Belleville on Saturday and has six goals and 21 points this season while being the team's most effective penalty killer. He's also the only Senator to play in every game this year.

Crunch forward Carter Verhaeghe is having a season to remember as he currently is tied first in AHL scoring with 75 points (30 goals) this year. His previous career high in points came last season when he had 48.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7:00pm and can also be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

