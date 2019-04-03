Senators Sign Gruden to ATO for Remainder of Season

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has signed forward Jonathan Gruden to a three-year, entry-level contract. The contract will take effect beginning with the 2019-20 season.

Gruden has also signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Belleville Senators for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Gruden, 18, recently completed his Freshman campaign with the NCAA's University of Miami (Ohio) Redhawks where he led team rookies in scoring with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists). He also registered 12 penalty minutes while skating in each of the team's 38 games.

A native of Rochester Hills, Mich., Gruden spent the 2017-18 season with the United States Hockey League's National Development Program where he competed at various levels. He ranked fifth in team scoring with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) over 25 USHL contests. He also helped the United States earn a silver medal, while serving as an alternate captain, by recording four points (four assists) while skating in each of Team USA's seven tournament games at the 2018 IIHF U-18 World Junior Hockey Championship in Russia.

Selected by the Senators with the team's fourth-round pick (95th overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas, Gruden will be eligible to play with one of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights (the Canadian Hockey League team with whom his major junior playing rights presently belong), the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators or with Ottawa (NHL) next season.

