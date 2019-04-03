Flames Recall Dube on Emergency Basis

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have recalled forward Dillon Dube from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

Dube, a native of Cochrane, Alberta, is over a point-per-game player for the Stockton Heat this season. The 20-year-old has 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points in 37 games for the Heat in 2018-19. Dube has also played in 23 games for the Flames this season notching his first NHL goal and four assists for five points and 24 penalty minutes.

Dube was named AHL Player of the Week on March 10th. He scored four goals, two of them shorthanded, and added three assists for seven points in three games during that week.

DILLON DUBE - CENTER

BORN: Golden, BC DATE: July 20, 1998

HEIGHT: 5'11'' WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 2nd round (56th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft

