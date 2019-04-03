Flames Recall Dube on Emergency Basis
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have recalled forward Dillon Dube from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.
Dube, a native of Cochrane, Alberta, is over a point-per-game player for the Stockton Heat this season. The 20-year-old has 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points in 37 games for the Heat in 2018-19. Dube has also played in 23 games for the Flames this season notching his first NHL goal and four assists for five points and 24 penalty minutes.
Dube was named AHL Player of the Week on March 10th. He scored four goals, two of them shorthanded, and added three assists for seven points in three games during that week.
DILLON DUBE - CENTER
BORN: Golden, BC DATE: July 20, 1998
HEIGHT: 5'11'' WEIGHT: 185 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: CGY - 2nd round (56th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019
- Leier Named Belleville's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Chris Breen Named P-Bruins 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Alex Lyon Named Lehigh Valley's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tyler Wong Named Chicago Wolves' 2018-19 AHL Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Mermis Named Roadrunners 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Doyle Somerby Named Cleveland Monsters 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Zack Stortini Named Checkers 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Peter Stoykewych Named Moose 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Beck Malenstyn Named Hershey Bears 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- McCollum Named Admirals IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Jarry Named Penguins' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Sutter Named Reign's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Holmstrom Named Bridgeport's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lowe Named Condors 2018-19 Ioa/Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Nathan Paetsch Named Amerks 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Chris Terry Named Griffins' 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Daniel Walcott Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Mason Geertsen Named Colorado Eagles 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- John Gilmour Named Wolf Pack's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sam Carrick Named San Diego Gulls 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Caamano Earns Stars Nomination for AHL Man of the Year - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Bobby Farnham Named Springfield Thunderbirds 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 2018-19 American Hockey League Man of the Year Team Winners Named - AHL
- Jaime Sifers Names Utica Comets' 2019-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Utica Comets
- Bibeau Named Barracuda 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Powell Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Rochester Americans
- Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Recall Racine from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan Macpherson to ATOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Dube on Emergency Basis - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Recall Defenseman Zach Frye - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sign Declan Chisholm - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, April 3 - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Edge Bakersfield, 3-1, in First of Back-to-Back - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Score and Survive to Beat Iowa 5-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa's Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Defeat to Tucson - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.