Alex Belzile Named Laval Rocket's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket is proud to announce that Alex Belzile has been named the team's recipient of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award, and is therefore the club's nominee for the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, which honours a player's outstanding contributions to their community during the 2018-19 season.

In his first season with the Rocket, Belzile was a standout performer both on and off the ice. In addition to setting several career-highs and making his first AHL All-Star Classic appearance, Belzile demonstrated a genuine willingness to be involved in the community all year long.

While fully embodying the values of leadership, perseverance, camaraderie and empathy, Belzile was associated with all of the Rocket's community efforts this season. Belzile laced up his skates to play with minor hockey teams in various clinics, and promoted and shared his passion for reading with young students in schools. His generosity and desire to get involved in the community was most definitely matched by the intensity that he constantly displayed on the ice. Belzile's story is a shining example of perseverance, and he has proven to be a great ambassador on behalf of the Rocket organization.

Alex Belzile is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honouring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The League award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star, who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

