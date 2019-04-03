Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan Macpherson to ATOs

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Wednesday that they have signed forward Liam Pecararo and defenseman Dylan MacPherson to Amateur Tryouts.

Pecararo, 22, turns pro following a 30-point season with Hockey East's Northeastern Huskies. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound native of Canton, Mass. registered 11 goals and 19 assists while taking just 10 minutes in penalties. He also skated one season for the University of Maine in 2014-15 prior to transferring.

MacPherson, 20, just completed his third full junior season with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, parlaying 12 points (2g, 10a) in 62 games played while taking just 10 minutes in penalties. The native of Redcliff, AB stands 6-foot-3 and checks in at 190 pounds.

The Thunderbirds start a three-game week with the final matchup of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. before embarking on a weekend trip to Charlotte to face the Checkers on Saturday (6:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00 p.m.).

Springfield Thunderbirds 2019-2020 ticket memberships are on sale now and include the best benefits of being a Thunderbirds ticket holder. To learn more about memberships and single game tickets, visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.