Tristan Jarry Named Penguins' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are proud to announce that goaltender Tristan Jarry has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Northeastern Pennsylvania community during the 2018-19 season.

This season, Tristan began a program where he provides tickets to Penguins home games for the Bigs and Littles from Big Brither Big Sisters of the Bridge and then meets with the Littles after the game. Tristan, 23 years-old, was also the brainchild behind a fundraiser for the Penguins GOALS Foundation, for which he asked fans to submit designs for his goalie mask with the final product to be raffled off. The mask is expected to bring in more than $5000 to help fund the foundation.

Jarry is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 5 against the Binghamton Devils. The Devils' first visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season is also the Penguins' final Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with lower-bowl seating available for $14 and select draught beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Devils is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, including full season and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.