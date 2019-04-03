Tristan Jarry Named Penguins' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are proud to announce that goaltender Tristan Jarry has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Northeastern Pennsylvania community during the 2018-19 season.
This season, Tristan began a program where he provides tickets to Penguins home games for the Bigs and Littles from Big Brither Big Sisters of the Bridge and then meets with the Littles after the game. Tristan, 23 years-old, was also the brainchild behind a fundraiser for the Penguins GOALS Foundation, for which he asked fans to submit designs for his goalie mask with the final product to be raffled off. The mask is expected to bring in more than $5000 to help fund the foundation.
Jarry is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.
