Tyler Wong Named Chicago Wolves' 2018-19 AHL Man of the Year
April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves are proud to announce that Tyler Wong has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Chicago community during the 2018-19 season.
The 23-year-old forward earned this honor for his unwavering willingness to be a positive force throughout the Chicago area. Wong joined the Wolves in 2017 with a reputation for eagerly donating his time and energy to multiple causes -- he twice won the Western Hockey League's Eastern Conference Humanitarian of the Year Award -- and he has maintained his brisk pace with the Wolves while establishing his professional career.
Never one to waste free time, Wong has been a leading light at every Wolves charity event in addition to spending hours helping Feed My Starving Children and Bernie's Book Bank. The 5-foot-9 Cochrane, Alberta, native also has made several visits to local libraries as part of the team's long-running Read to Succeed program. Not only does his voice carry weight when he extols the virtues of recreational reading and the importance of setting and achieving goals, Wong's personal story of how he ignored others' doubts about his size to continue to pursue his hockey dreams makes an impact with the children he meets.
Wong is one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, which honors the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league's award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, which was won by the Wolves' Scooter Vaughan last season, will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019
- Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino Set for April 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Leier Named Belleville's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Chris Breen Named P-Bruins 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Alex Lyon Named Lehigh Valley's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tyler Wong Named Chicago Wolves' 2018-19 AHL Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Mermis Named Roadrunners 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Doyle Somerby Named Cleveland Monsters 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Zack Stortini Named Checkers 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Peter Stoykewych Named Moose 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Beck Malenstyn Named Hershey Bears 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- McCollum Named Admirals IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Jarry Named Penguins' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Sutter Named Reign's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Holmstrom Named Bridgeport's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lowe Named Condors 2018-19 Ioa/Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Nathan Paetsch Named Amerks 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Chris Terry Named Griffins' 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Daniel Walcott Named Syracuse Crunch's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Mason Geertsen Named Colorado Eagles 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- John Gilmour Named Wolf Pack's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sam Carrick Named San Diego Gulls 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Caamano Earns Stars Nomination for AHL Man of the Year - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Bobby Farnham Named Springfield Thunderbirds 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 2018-19 American Hockey League Man of the Year Team Winners Named - AHL
- Jaime Sifers Names Utica Comets' 2019-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Utica Comets
- Bibeau Named Barracuda 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Powell Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Rochester Americans
- Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Recall Racine from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan Macpherson to ATOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flames Recall Dube on Emergency Basis - Stockton Heat
- Barracuda Recall Defenseman Zach Frye - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sign Declan Chisholm - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, April 3 - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Edge Bakersfield, 3-1, in First of Back-to-Back - Manitoba Moose
- Roadrunners Score and Survive to Beat Iowa 5-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa's Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Defeat to Tucson - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.