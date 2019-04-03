Leier Named Belleville's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that Boston Leier has been named the team's 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the Belleville and Bay of Quinte community during the 2018-19 season.

Leier has been at the forefront of the Sens' community initiatives that has seen him give back to the youth through taking part in four different school visits where he read to and answered questions about his career and journey in hockey.

Leier has been a mainstay in the Bay of Quinte community through visits to Belleville General Hospital as well as taking part in the Senators' annual Fan Fest.

Furthermore, the Saskatoon, SK., native took part in the Senators' 'All In' program where he joined the Brighton Braves for a practice. The 'All In' minor hockey partnership program encouraged and facilitated on and off ice development for youth in our community as the Senators partnered with the Braves to offer a mentorship experience to their players.

Leier also took part in the PHPA Grow with the Pro's event and assisted the Senators strength and conditioning coach with fitness testing of the Wellington Dukes OJHL team.

When not playing, whether due to injury or being a scratch, Leier would still find time to take part in countless meet and greets before games and during intermissions with Senators fans.

The 25-year-old is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

This year's winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards are:

Keegan Lowe, Bakersfield Condors (1st-time winner)

Boston Leier, Belleville Senators (1st)

Tariq Hammond, Binghamton Devils (1st)

Ben Holmstrom, Bridgeport Sound Tigers (1st)

Zack Stortini, Charlotte Checkers (3rd)

Tyler Wong, Chicago Wolves (1st)

Doyle Somerby, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

Mason Geertsen, Colorado Eagles (2nd)

Chris Terry, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd)

John Gilmour, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

Beck Malenstyn, Hershey Bears (1st)

Landon Ferraro, Iowa Wild (1st)

Alex Belzile, Laval Rocket (1st)

Alex Lyon, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

Peter Stoykewych, Manitoba Moose (1st)

Tom McCollum, Milwaukee Admirals (5th)

Brett Sutter, Ontario Reign (2nd)

Chris Breen, Providence Bruins (1st)

Nathan Paetsch, Rochester Americans (3rd)

Will Pelletier, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

Bobby MacIntyre, San Antonio Rampage (1st)

Sam Carrick, San Diego Gulls (1st)

Antoine Bibeau, San Jose Barracuda (2nd)

Bobby Farnham, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

Matt Taormina, Stockton Heat (2nd)

Daniel Walcott, Syracuse Crunch (2nd)

Nicholas Caamano, Texas Stars (1st)

Colin Greening, Toronto Marlies (2nd)

Dakota Mermis, Tucson Roadrunners (2nd)

Jaime Sifers, Utica Comets (3rd)

Tristan Jarry, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

