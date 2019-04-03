Lowe Named Condors 2018-19 Ioa/Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are proud to announce that Keegan Lowe has been named the team's winner of the IOA/Specialty Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Bakersfield community during the 2018-19 season.

In his second season in Bakersfield and first as the team's captain, Lowe displayed tremendous leadership on and off the ice

Keegan hosted a Suite Night at a game for local foster boys, aged 5-16, complete with a suite to the game, VIP experience, and locker room tour to meet the team post-game

He took the lead on many community initiatives including Tip-A-Condor, Kids Club Party, and delivering teddy bears from Teddy Bear Toss to local children in hospitals Lowe is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/Specialty Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.